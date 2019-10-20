CLOSE Bakari Evelyn breaks down the three prime contenders to be Iowa's next point guard, starting with himself. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa has added a second recruit to its 2020 recruiting class.

Tony Perkins, a three-star shooting guard out of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Sunday following his official visit over the weekend.

The Hawkeyes offered Perkins, who checks in at 6-foot-4, on Oct. 11 and quickly set up his Oct. 17-19 official visit. He also held offers from Bradley, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Morehead State, Toledo and Tampa.

When asked by the Register what made Iowa the right place for him, Perkins replied with one word:

"Everything."

Lawrence North Wildcats guard Tony Perkins (12) passes the ball between Cathedral Fighting Irish Armaan Franklin (2) and Ross Welch (11) during the first half of sectional quarterfinals at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Lawrence North won, 65-59. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

Perkins averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range as a junior at Lawrence North.

He was unrated at the time of his Iowa offer. Since then, 247Sports has assigned Perkins three stars and ranked him the No. 334 overall prospect in 2020.

Perkins joins Chicago three-star point guard Ahron Ulis as Iowa's current 2020 recruits.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

