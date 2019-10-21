CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery opened media day with comments about Jack Nunge's growth, Joe Wieskamp's maturity.

Hard work and patience have paid off for two Cedar Rapids basketball products.

Keegan and Kris Murray, twin wings who played at Cedar Rapids Prairie, announced their commitment to Iowa via Twitter on Monday. The Murrays, who reclassified from 2019 to 2020, received their Hawkeye offers during an official visit over the weekend.

"The style of basketball that they play, my versatility would fit in with the offense and I would be able to spread the floor," Keegan told the Register of why Iowa was the place for him. "Also when I visited I knew that this was the place that I can grow on and off the court as a person and player and I knew this was home for me."

Iowa now has four recruits in its 2020 class, along with Chicago three-star point guard Ahron Ulis and Indianapolis three-star shooting guard Tony Perkins. It's still up in the air how many 2020 spots Iowa will have. As of now, Iowa's 2020 recruiting class is full — if Riley Till is on scholarship next season. If he isn't, then there's another opening. We also need to see what happens with Jordan Bohannon. Plus, there's the annual attrition of college basketball. Bottom line: Iowa very, very likely isn't done in 2020.

Especially with Oskaloosa's Xavier Foster still available.

The Murrays will play a post-graduate season at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, this year. They both held scholarship offers from Western Illinois out of high school, but they opted for the post-grad option.

Keegan Murray, who is listed at 6-foot-8, averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Prairie. He shot 52.1% and 39.8% from 3-point range. Kris Murray, who's listed at 6-7, averaged 18.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 55.3% and 34.8% from 3-point range.

"The way that the coaching staff saw us fitting it their offense and defensively as versatile wings that can play multiple positions," Kris Murray said of their fit with the Hawkeyes. "Also that it was a good fit with the players and the coaches. Our recruitment was picking up quite a bit recently, but I knew coming to Iowa and visiting the campus and hanging out with the players I knew that’s where I wanted to go."

Keegan and Kris are the son of former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray.

From 1996: Iowa senior Kenyon Murray is fouled by an Indiana defender during a game Feb. 11, 1996 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won, 76-50.
From 1996: Iowa senior Kenyon Murray is fouled by an Indiana defender during a game Feb. 11, 1996 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won, 76-50.
From 1996: Iowa's Andre Woolridge gets a pat on the back from teammate Kenyon Murray after Woolridge scored a team-high 28 points against Michigan on Jan. 28, 1996. Murray contributed 14 points in the 70-61 Iowa win.
From 1996: Iowa's Andre Woolridge gets a pat on the back from teammate Kenyon Murray after Woolridge scored a team-high 28 points against Michigan on Jan. 28, 1996. Murray contributed 14 points in the 70-61 Iowa win.
From 1996: Iowa Hawkeyes Kenyon Murray, left, and Jess Settles show their frustration as the final seconds tick off in their NCAA Tournament loss to Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes, 87-73.
From 1996: Iowa Hawkeyes Kenyon Murray, left, and Jess Settles show their frustration as the final seconds tick off in their NCAA Tournament loss to Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes, 87-73.
From 1996: Iowa's Kenyon Murray stretches to get a rebound in front of Purdue's Chad Austin (3) and Brandon Brantley on March 9, 1996. Iowa beat Purdue, 56-52.
From 1996: Iowa's Kenyon Murray stretches to get a rebound in front of Purdue's Chad Austin (3) and Brandon Brantley on March 9, 1996. Iowa beat Purdue, 56-52.
From 1996: Purdue's Roy Hairston watches Iowa's Kenyon Murray dunk for the final basket in the Hawkeyes' 56-52 win on March 9, 1996, in Iowa City.
From 1996: Purdue's Roy Hairston watches Iowa's Kenyon Murray dunk for the final basket in the Hawkeyes' 56-52 win on March 9, 1996, in Iowa City.
1992 Kenyon Murray, Battle Creek Central (Iowa)
From 1992: Kenyon Murray, who starred at Battle Creek Central as a prep in Michigan, was named the state's "Mr. Basketball" player in 1992.
