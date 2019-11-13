CLOSE

SportsPulse: The season is just days old but there are already key observations we can make that will impact storylines in March. Scott Gleeson is here to tell you what you need to know.

College basketball's early signing period has begun and, as usual, Big Ten teams are pulling in some of the country's cream-of-the-crop prospects.

Here's our breakdown of National Signing Day from around the Big Ten:  

    Welcome back, Juwan Howard

    With his Fab Five and NBA pedigree, new Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has instantly made Michigan a player for five-star prospects. He landed five-star forward Isaiah Todd last month, and his team is a finalist for five-star guard Joshua Christopher and five-star big man Hunter Dickinson. Christopher has said he doesn't plan to sign early. Dickinson's plans aren't as clear.

    A different kind of Hoosiers class ... so far

    Archie Miller has made waves the past two classes with in-state, one-and-done talents in Romeo Langford (2018) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019). This class looks a little different. Miller still scored in his home state, but the two signees aren't as nationally regarded in shooting guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway. Add under-the-radar, late-riser Jordan Geronimo to the mix, and Miller has himself a trio of intriguing, likely four-year college players in this class. Of course, Indiana is still in the running for another Jackson-Davis-type prospect in Dawson Garcia.

    Purdue keeps being Purdue

    Matt Painter's Boilermakers have become a model of consistency on the court, and it's no different on the recruiting trail. Way back in April and May, Purdue's staff locked down two top-75 prospects in four-star guards Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey. And they just landed three-star center Zach Edey, a supremely intriguing, 7-foot-3 post who's playing at IMG Academy this year.

    Ranking the classes

    There will likely be some movement in these rankings before all is said and done, as Big Ten schools are still in the running for prospects who have yet to make commitments.

    But, as of Wednesday, here's where things stand.

    1. Michigan: Isaiah Todd is a one-and-done game-changer, and four-star Zeb Jackson is one of the country's best point guard prospects.

    2. Wisconsin: The Badgers have five recruits, with one four-star and four high-three-stars. Well-rounded class that was needed to fill holes.

    3. Michigan State: Tom Izzo is so far bringing in two excellent, four-star prospects in center Mady Sissoko and point guard AJ Hoggard.

    4. Purdue: Morton and Ivey feel like they'll at least become solid rotational pieces, and Edey is full of upside.

    5. Indiana: If the Hoosiers land Garcia, they may jump to No. 1. They've got three guys who feel like solid four-year contributors right now, and Garcia would be the gem.

    6. Penn State: The Nittany Lions' class is headlined by junior college star Valdir Manual, who picked Penn State over the likes of Memphis, Seton Hall and others.

    7. Illinois: Even though he's a top-60, four-star prospect, it still feels like point guard Andre Curbelo is underrated. If Illinois lands top-30 prospect Adam Miller, also a focus of Michigan's, this is a top-five class in the league.

    8. Minnesota: Jamal Mashburn is a solid, four-star combo guard and Chicago's Martice Mitchell was one of the country's more intriguing late-risers. The Gophers are still in the running for Garcia and Jalen Suggs.

    9. Ohio State: The Buckeyes have so far followed a stellar 2019 class with four-star shooting guard Eugene Brown III and three-star forward Zed Key.

    10. Northwestern: Ty Berry is a physical lead guard and Matt Nicholson is a versatile, three-star big. Nothing flashy, but solid.

    11. Iowa: The Hawkeyes are trusting their evaluations and banking on the upside of guys like unrated twin wings Keegan and Kris Murray. Getting three-star big man Josh Ogundele on Wednesday helped.

    12. Nebraska: Fred Hoiberg just has one 2020 recruit locked in, but he's a good one in local four-star guard Donovan Williams.

    13. Maryland: Mark Turgeon didn't need a big 2020 class. He has one recruit so far in three-star combo guard Marcus Dockery.

    14. Rutgers: Rutgers has two three-star prospects ranked outside the top 300. It is in the running for five-star New Jersey post Cliff Omoyuri, but that doesn't feel realistic.

        Biggest misses

        1. Iowa loses on Xavier Foster: After prioritizing in-state 7-footer Xavier Foster for three years, the Hawkeyes lost on the four-star prospect to rival Iowa State. That hurt, and it left Iowa without a star centerpiece in 2020.

        2. D'Andre Davis says goodbye: After being committed to Nebraska since October 2018, four-star D'Andre Davis decommitted Oct. 13 and committed to Louisville Oct. 20. Davis was one of the most exciting players to watch on the Nike EYBL circuit.

        3. Texas Tech beats Michigan: It felt like Michigan had a great shot with five-star combo guard Nimari Burnett. He's known Howard since he was a kid, and his trainer also works with Howard's sons. But Burnett decided to play for Chris Beard and the Red Raiders down in Lubbock, Texas.

        Matthew Bain covers recruiting for the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

