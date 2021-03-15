New York center Riley Mulvey commits to Iowa over Syracuse, Penn State, others

Fresh off the announcement of head coach Fran McCaffery's contract extension, Iowa basketball has landed its first recruit in the 2022 class.

Riley Mulvey, a three-star center from Albany, New York, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Monday. He also held offers from Syracuse, Penn State, Virginia Tech and others.

Mulvey, who checks in at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, received his Iowa offer last April. That was his first high-major offer at the time, and McCaffery, who is beloved in Albany thanks to his tenure at Siena, viewed him as a top-tier target ever since.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Mulvey is the No. 221 overall prospect in 2022 and No. 27 among the class' centers.

