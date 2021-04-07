North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca 'really impressed' after virtual Iowa visit

Iowa is dipping into the overflowing transfer portal to help replace Luka Garza and Jack Nunge next year.

Filip Rebraca, a 6-foot-9 graduate transfer out of North Dakota, had a virtual Zoom visit with Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes' coaches on Tuesday, he told the Register. 247Sports was first to report the visit.

"The staff’s primary thing was trying to show me how I could fit in the offense if I went there," Rebraca told the Register. "I was really impressed by the way they play and it seems fun to play that type of basketball."

Other schools involved with Rebraca include Minnesota, Virginia Tech, San Diego State, Tulsa and South Carolina, he said.

Rebraca started 74 of 87 games during his three seasons at North Dakota, averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.1% and 33.3% from 3-point range. This past season, he logged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while knocking down 36.6% of his long-range shots.

Combine his three-year production in the Summit League and his basketball lineage (his father is Zeljko Rebraca, a former Serbian professional basketball player who played six years in the NBA), and you've got a popular big-man option in the transfer portal.

Filip Rebraca, who has two years of eligibility left, said he's in no hurry to make a recruiting decision.

"I’m at the point where I’m setting up zoom calls with the schools," he told the Register. "Just trying to find out more about each program. Once I feel like I have enough options and I know about each program, I can narrow the list and make an educated choice."

Matthew Bain covers recruiting and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.