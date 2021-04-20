Iowa basketball adds New York center Riley Mulvey to 2021 class

Iowa has officially added a second signee to its 2021 men's basketball class.

Riley Mulvey, a three-star center out of New York, signed with the Hawkeyes on Tuesday, the university announced in a tweet. Originally a member of Iowa's 2022 recruiting class, the 6-foot-11 Mulvey reclassified to 2021 on April 10.

"Building my relationship with Coach Fran McCaffery over the last two and a half years has inspired my commitment to be a Hawkeye," Mulvey said in Iowa's press release. "I love how the team is connected as a family on and off the court, and the passion of the fans. I am excited to get on the court with my new teammates this summer and see what we can do as a team."

The 247Sports Composite gives Mulvey three stars and ranks him the No. 44 center in the 2021 class. Mulvey joins Waukee three-star wing Payton Sandfort as the Hawkeyes' two 2021 signees.

Related:4 Iowa basketball thoughts: Fran McCaffery's transfer-portal plans, Joe Wieskamp's NBA decision

Mulvey left New York after his sophomore year to transfer to St. Thomas More in Connecticut, where high school sports were not postponed due to the pandemic. There, he logged 14.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game.

"I am very excited to have Riley Mulvey join our program," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in the release. "Riley really knows how to play. He is a skilled frontcourt player with excellent defensive instincts. He is an excellent shot blocker and can run the floor. Offensively, he can finish around the basket and score off either shoulder. Riley will be a great addition to our program."

Matthew Bain covers recruiting and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.