Council Bluffs Lincoln guard Josh Dix schedules official visit to Iowa

One of the state’s top 2022 basketball talents has locked in an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Council Bluffs Lincoln combo guard Josh Dix, the Register’s No. 2 in-state 2022 prospect, is planning to take an official visit to Iowa on June 8, he told the Register on Tuesday. It will be his first recruiting visit of any kind.

Dix, a versatile, 6-foot-4 athlete who could play anywhere on the perimeter but will likely play most at shooting guard in college, said he has also scheduled a June 18-19 official visit to Purdue. Dix is also in the process of setting an official visit to Wake Forest in late June, as well as unofficial visits to Drake and Nebraska in June.

Dix holds offers from Wake Forest, Iowa, Drake, Purdue, Colorado State and South Dakota State, among others. He is also fielding interest from Creighton, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Clemson.

The Hawkeyes are also hosting three-star Massachusetts point guard Dasonte Bowen for a June 3-5 official visit.

