Dasonte Bowen, longtime Iowa basketball target, commits to Hawkeyes

A longtime Hawkeye basketball target has committed to Iowa.

Dasonte Bowen, a three-star point guard out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, announced his commitment to Iowa via Twitter on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 Massachusetts native took an official visit to Iowa June 3-5. He also had June official visits scheduled to Maryland and Northwestern, but those will now be canceled.

Bowen hails from the same prep school that produced Hawkeye center Josh Ogundele. Iowa was his first Division I offer way back in May 2019, and that evaluation is looking super smart right now. Bowen wound up double-digit high-major offers, including recent ones from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Northwestern and USC. The Hawkeyes actually got Bowen on campus for an unofficial visit before COVID-19 in October 2019, and he's someone they've wanted to get back on campus for an official visit.

Bowen becomes Iowa's first recruit in the 2022 class. The Hawkeyes just hosted Council Bluffs Lincoln 2022 shooting guard Josh Dix for a visit on June 8. There are also reports that four-star Massachusetts power forward Kyle Filipowski and four-star Kansas wing Aidan Shaw will officially visit Iowa in June.

