Iowa basketball schedules September official visit with 4-star wing Tyler Nickel

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. — Iowa has locked in a fall official visit with one of its top 2022 recruiting targets, who's blossoming into one of the nation's top talents.

Tyler Nickel, a consensus four-star wing out of Elkton, Virginia, has scheduled an official visit with the Hawkeyes for the weekend of Sept. 17-19, he told the Register Saturday at the adidas 3SSB Championships, where he played with Team Loaded Virginia.

Nickel, a 6-foot-7 small forward who has drawn comparisons to Doug McDermott, didn't take any official visits in the summer and will take all of his this fall. The Sept. 17-19 trip to Iowa and an early September official visit to Virginia Tech are the first two he has scheduled. Other schools heavily involved include North Carolina, North Carolina State, Butler, LSU, West Virginia and Duke, which hasn't offered but is picking up its interest.

"Just get a feel for campus, get a feel for relationships," Nickel told the Register of what he's looking to learn during the Iowa official visit. "See them in their element. I feel like I could get a glimpse of what it's going to be like before I'm there."

The Hawkeyes offered Nickel back in June 2020 and have recruited him as a top-tier target ever since. Nickel said Iowa coaches preach to him how he would fit ideally in their system.

"They say I can go there and play how I play, and thrive," he said.

