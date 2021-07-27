Iowa basketball schedules September official visit with Josh Dix

One of Iowa's biggest 2022 recruiting targets has scheduled a second visit to campus. And, this time, it's an all-important official visit.

Josh Dix, a three-star combo guard out of Council Bluffs Lincoln, has scheduled an official visit to Iowa for the weekend of Sept. 3-5, he told the Register. That means he will be on hand for Iowa football's season-opener Sept. 4 against Indiana. Dix previously unofficially visited Iowa City back on June 8.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard has taken one other official visit to Wake Forest in June, and he just unofficially visited Drake on Monday. Those two schools, plus Minnesota, are Dix's main contenders right now. But he has also added interest from Clemson, Utah and Wisconsin after his performances during July's live periods.

"The visit was really good and loved everyone that was there, both players and coaches," Dix said of his Drake visit. "Got to play some open runs with the guys also."

MORE: See where Dix stands on the Register's Iowa 2022 recruiting big board

Iowa offered Dix in April and have recruited him as a priority target ever since. Head coach Fran McCaffery emphasizes keeping in-state talent in the state, and as his only in-state target, he has poured all that local recruiting energy into Dix. He was courtside for many of Dix's games in July.

The Hawkeyes currently have one other publicly known official visit scheduled in September. Virginia four-star wing Tyler Nickel told the Register in mid-July that he will officially visit Iowa the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

Matthew Bain is the deputy sports editor for the Des Moines Register. He still covers some recruiting, too. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.