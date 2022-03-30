How did Iowa basketball recruits perform during the 2021-22 season?

The season has ended for Iowa men’s basketball, and while it didn’t finish the way the Hawkeyes were hoping, it’s already time to look ahead.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon will graduate from the program, and junior guard Joe Toussaint entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The biggest departure is sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

That leaves some spots open for returning players — or incoming freshman — to take over. Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen are coming in at the guard position next season, and junior forward Owen Freeman will head to Iowa City the season after.

MORE:Iowa's Keegan Murray outlines his NBA Draft thought process, next steps

With the conclusion of both the Hawkeyes’ season and those three players high school seasons, let’s look at how Iowa men’s basketball commits performed in 2021-22.

Josh Dix

Senior | Combo guard | Council Bluffs Lincoln

It wasn’t the easiest senior season for Dix, who broke his tibia and fibula in late January. He played just 12 games in his last year of high school, but that was enough for Dix to still make the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Class 4A first team. He led the Lynx to a 10-2 record before his injury; Council Bluffs Lincoln finished with a 15-6 record overall.

2021-22 stats: 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game

Dasonte Bowen

Senior | Point guard | Brewster Academy (New Hampshire)

Bowen and Dix have the potential to be a solid backcourt pairing, and Bowen has already proven he can be successful at the elite prep level. He helped juggernaut program Brewster Academy to the NEPSAC Class AAA championship and a 31-8 overall record this season. His performance earned him a selection to the All-NEPSAC Class AAA first team.

2021-22 stats: 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game

More:Iowa men's basketball signee Dasonte Bowen fulfills childhood dream

Owen Freeman

Junior | Power forward | Bradley-Bourbonnais (Illinois)

The Hawkeyes already secured a commitment in the 2023 class from Freeman, and Iowa is getting a solid all-around player from Illinois. He led the Boilers to their first-ever Red Division Conference championship with an 8-0 record and helped Bradley-Bourbonnais to its best record (23-8) in the past 20-plus seasons. Freeman was unanimously named Red Division Player of the Year and First Team All-State after averaging a double-double as a junior.

2021-22 stats: 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game

More:Illinois power forward Owen Freeman commits to Iowa over Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State, others

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.