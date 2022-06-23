Iowa men's basketball adds Illinois guard Brock Harding, teammate of Owen Freeman, to 2023 class

Iowa men’s basketball landed another commitment on Thursday, this time from Moline (Illinois) point guard Brock Harding. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Harding held offers from Appalachian State; Bradley; Cal Poly; Colorado State; Drake; Eastern Illinois; Illinois State; Illinois-Chicago; IPFW; Loyola (Chicago); Radford; Rice; Saint Louis; Southeast Missouri State; Southern Illinois and Western Illinois.

The Hawkeyes were the most recent program to offer Harding on Monday. He visited Iowa City unofficially this weekend.

A 6-0, 155-pound guard, Harding is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He also plays high school basketball alongside 6-10 power forward Owen Freeman, the first player to commit to Fran McCaffery’s 2023 class.

