Iowa basketball lands first 2024 commitment in Cooper Koch, son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch

Iowa men’s basketball landed its first commit in the 2024 with legacy power forward Cooper Koch. Koch shared his decision on Twitter.

“I have grown up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes,” Koch posted on social media. “Yesterday, I made that dream a reality. I am proud to say I have committed to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Coach McCaffery.”

Koch’s father is J.R. Koch, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1995-99 before being drafted in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

More:Leistikow: 5 takeaways from a confident Iowa basketball team's summer practices

The younger Koch will start his junior season at Peoria (Illinois) Notre Dame in the fall. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward is a four-star recruit, ranked No. 3 in Illinois and the No. 51 player nationally in his class, according to 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Iowa, Koch held offers from hometown Bradley; Illinois; Indiana; Purdue; Wake Forest; Western Illinois and Wisconsin.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.