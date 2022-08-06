4-star SF Pryce Sandfort, brother of Payton Sandfort, commits to Iowa men's basketball

Pryce Sandfort, a four-star small forward out of Waukee Northwest, announced his commitment to Iowa men’s basketball on Saturday. He shared his decision on Twitter.

The 6-7, 190-pound forward is the No. 2 player in Iowa, No. 25 small forward in the country and No. 119 player nationwide in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite. He’s second in the state behind only Omaha Biliew, who committed to Iowa State in July.

In addition to Iowa, Sandfort held offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State. Iowa State, Gonzaga and Wake Forest showed interest but did not extend an offer.

Sandfort took two official visits before making his decision: Drake on June 21 and Iowa on July 29.

He was second in the state with 666 points last season. Sandfort led the Wolves to the Class 4A state semifinal in the program’s inaugural season, averaging 26.6 points, 10.3 and 2.9 blocks per game.

Pryce joins his older brother, Payton, on the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team. Payton, who will be a sophomore at Iowa next season, appeared in 34 games for the Hawkeyes last year.

The Waukee Northwest rising senior is the third 2023 recruit to commit to Fran McCaffery’s program. He joins Moline Senior (Illinois) teammates Owen Freeman and Brock Harding, who committed in October 2021 and June 2022, respectively.

Iowa’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 13 in the nation.

