CLOSE Dowling Catholic guard Caitlin Clark discusses her 42-point effort and the Maroons' 75-70 triumph over Waukee in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Danny Lawhon, dlawhon@dmreg.com

Iowa women's basketball has landed one of the country's truly elite 2020 prospects.

Dowling Catholic point guard Caitlin Clark, a five-star prospect ranked No. 4 in the country by ESPN, announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Tuesday. She was considering Iowa, Iowa State and Notre Dame.

Highly regarded on a national level before she ever played a high school basketball game, Clark fielded interest from coast to coast, including offers from programs such as Oregon, Oregon State, Texas and Florida.

Buy Photo Dowling Catholic's Caitlin Clark runs a drill during practice on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Des Moines. Clark is considered one of the best girls' basketball players in recent Iowa history. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

The 5-foot-11 lead guard averaged a state-best 32.5 points per game last year, along with seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Clark immediately becomes the centerpiece of head coach Lisa Bluder's 2020 class. She joins fellow in-state products Sharon Goodman (Crestwood) and Shateah Wetering (Montezuma), and Minnesota guard Lauren Jensen as the Hawkeyes' expected 2020 signees this week.

