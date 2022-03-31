How did Iowa women's basketball recruits perform during the 2021-22 season?

With Caitlin Clark regularly featured on ESPN's SportsCenter and the team winning the Big Ten tournament title, Iowa's recruiting momentum going strong.

Want proof? Just look at the incoming recruits.

Iowa’s 2022 class — Hannah Stuelke, Jada Gyamfi and Taylor McCabe — are some of the best players in their respective states. There are two state championships and two Gatorade Players of the Year from this season alone among the three athletes, and one player accounts for over 2,000 career points on her own.

With Clark expected to put on a show for the next two seasons, only time will tell where these three talented freshmen fit in the Hawkeyes system — or the other 2024 pledge on this list. But, for now, let’s take a look at how Iowa women’s basketball recruits performed in the 2021-22 season.

Hannah Stuelke

Senior | Forward | Cedar Rapids Washington

The Hawkeyes have not one but two of the state’s top players heading to Iowa City next season. Headlining the incoming class is Stuelke, who led the state with 29.1 points per game. Opponents had a hard time shutting her down, and Stuelke regularly put up 30-plus points in her final high school season. Despite the Warriors missing the state tournament, she earned a spot on the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team and Class 5A First Team.

2021-22 stats: 29.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game

Jada Gyamfi

Senior | Forward | Johnston

On a Johnston team loaded with talent, Gyamfi shined as the centerpiece of the Dragons’ unmatched season. Gyamfi led Johnston to the first undefeated (26-0) season in 5A history and the state title. Her performance earned her a spot on the Register’s Elite Team and 5A First Team.

2021-22 stats: 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game

Taylor McCabe

Senior | Guard | Fremont (Nebraska)

McCabe led Fremont to a Class 3A state title and racked up pretty much every Player of the Year award, including Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year. She finished her high school career with 2,313 points, good enough for third all-time in the state. Her 389 3-pointers put her in first all-time and earned McCabe a spot in the High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships in April.

2021-22 stats: 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game

Callie Levin

Sophomore | Guard | Solon

Levin’s 21 points per game was the fifth best in Class 4A, making her the only underclassman in the top-five scorers. She was fourth among all 4A players in assists and third in steals per game. In a tough 4A, Levin helped Solon to a 15-8 overall record this season. She is Iowa's only 2024 recruit, having committed back in August.

2021-22 stats: 21 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.3 steals per game

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.