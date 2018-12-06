CLOSE Chad Leistikow and Danny Lawhon talk about the Hawkeyes' upcoming trip to the Outback Bowl. Kelsey Kremer, kkremer@dmreg.com

Photo: AAG

Northmont High School (Clayton, Ohio) linebacker Jestin Jacobs, Iowa's top recruit in the 2019 class, is all set for what he expects to be “an exciting” weekend on his official visit to Ohio State.

“It should be a good time,” Jacobs said. “Coach (Urban) Meyer was a great coach, so now I’m curious to see what Coach (Ryan) Day does. I’m looking forward to it.”

Still, before he headed down to Columbus, Jacobs had another exciting event to attend on Tuesday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at noon.

“This is a dream come true,” Jacobs said. “This is a game that I’ve always wanted to be a part of, now I’m here.”

Of the many variables Jacobs is looking forward to with All-American Bowl, TV time is somewhere near the top of the list.

“It’ll be my first time on national TV,” Jacobs said. “I’ll definitely be telling everyone I know to watch. I think the event as a whole will just be fun in every way.”

Jacobs, who is committed to Iowa, said he’ll make his ultimate decision on Dec. 19, the first day of football’s Early Signing Period.

“I’ll just look at everything and weigh it out and decide,” Jacobs said. “I’m really looking forward to being at Ohio State this weekend and I’ll factor this in when I decide. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”