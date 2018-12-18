Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson's month has been spent receiving his Mackey Award and contemplating the NFL. Hear what he says about each: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com
Iowa has added to an already strong 2019 class of tight ends.
Sam LaPorta, a three-star prospect out of Highland, Illinois, committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday, a source confirmed to the Register.
LaPorta picked up his Iowa offer last week and took an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend. He chose the Hawkeyes over Central Michigan and Bowling Green, where he also officially visited.
247Sports gives LaPorta (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) three stars. It ranks him as the No. 766 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 34 tight end. He joins Illinois three-star Logan Lee and fellow Illinois three-star Josiah Miamen as Iowa's 2019 trio of tight ends.
Rivals' Blair Sanderson was first to report LaPorta's commitment.
