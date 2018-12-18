CLOSE Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson's month has been spent receiving his Mackey Award and contemplating the NFL. Hear what he says about each: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Head coach Kirk Ferentz the Iowa Hawkeyes yells from the sideline during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats on November 10, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Holst, Getty Images)

Iowa has added to an already strong 2019 class of tight ends.

Sam LaPorta, a three-star prospect out of Highland, Illinois, committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday, a source confirmed to the Register.

LaPorta picked up his Iowa offer last week and took an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend. He chose the Hawkeyes over Central Michigan and Bowling Green, where he also officially visited.

247Sports gives LaPorta (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) three stars. It ranks him as the No. 766 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 34 tight end. He joins Illinois three-star Logan Lee and fellow Illinois three-star Josiah Miamen as Iowa's 2019 trio of tight ends.

Rivals' Blair Sanderson was first to report LaPorta's commitment.

MORE:Meet the rest of Iowa's expected December signees for the 2019 class

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.