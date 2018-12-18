CLOSE Iowa assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace describes his relationship with Phil Parker and why the staff moved Amani Hooker to OLB in Week 5. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Jashaun Corbin of Rockledge is dragged down by Yahweh Jeudy of Cardinal Gibbons during Friday's game. (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

It's been a good week for Iowa on the linebacker recruiting trail.

First, it held off Ohio State and held onto four-star Ohio product Jestin Jacobs, who has turned into the gem of this class. And on Tuesday, it flipped a late-rising Florida prospect to complete its 2019 trio of linebackers.

Jahweh Jeudy, a three-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, announced he was committing to the Hawkeyes. He had been a Kansas State recruit since last July.

The Future is Bright🤩 pic.twitter.com/YuzDXYmK8b — Yahweh Jeudy (@_Yahweh) December 19, 2018

The Hawkeyes offered Jeudy on Dec. 10 and hosted him for an official visit last weekend. After that visit, Jeudy told the Register he was "50/50" between Iowa and Kansas State.

The 247Sports Composite gives Jeudy three stars. It ranks him the No. 1,722 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 123 linebacker. He joins Jacobs and Cedar Falls three-star prospect Jack Campbell as Iowa's three 2019 linebackers.

