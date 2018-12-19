CLOSE

Here are the 2018 All-Iowa Football Player of the Year Finalists: Cedar Rapids Xavier's Quinn Schulte, Lewis Central's Max Duggan and Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

I'll be posting thoughts on Iowa's 2019 football class and its recruiting moving forward throughout the day. 

Here are the first few ... 

First, an overview

This was a very Iowa class. It did well with positions it normally does well with. The Hawkeyes’ quartet of offensive linemen jumps off the page, especially the pair of in-state studs in Ezra Miller and Tyler Endres. Tyler Goodson is as college-ready as any high school running back you'll find. Logan Lee and Josiah Miamen compare a whole lot to T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs are rock-solid linebacker recruits, and we’ll see how Yahweh Jeudy mixes in.

On the flip side, Iowa struggled with the position it normally struggles to attract: receiver. It swung and missed on high-level targets, including a close miss on the elite David Bell. Defensive end is also a bit of an unknown. Van Meter product Chris Reames will need time with strength coach Chris Doyle before he’s game-ready. Iowa was Jake Karchinski’s first and only Power Five offer when he committed in May. 

Gem of the class

Miller is Iowa’s highest-rated recruit, but Jacobs is this class’ crown jewel. First: He was recently bumped up to four stars and is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the country. Second: He is from Ohio — an hour from Ohio State — and the Hawkeyes held off the Buckeyes’ late effort to land him. It was a statement recruiting win. You can bet it was extra sweet when Kirk Ferentz received Jacobs’ National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Under-the-radar steal?

It’s Campbell. And I still can’t believe he’s under-the-radar.

Why online recruiting services rank him as low as they do, I don't know. He's the No. 1,111 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite. That's considerably off. I’d imagine it’s because the kid plays football in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and he never really went to elite camps and played in front of recruiting service evaluators. I’ve got him No. 4 in our 2019 in-state ranking. If Campbell grew up in Texas, Georgia, Florida, California or any other powerhouse state, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Northern Iowa wouldn’t have been his only offers. I promise you that.

Campbell is a back-to-back All-Iowa Elite Team member and an All-Iowa Football Player of the Year finalist this year for a reason: Hands down, he is the best tackler in the state. He’s got an uncanny nose for the ball, and he can cover ground like nobody’s business.

Iowa high school football's top recruits from Class of 2019
Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) tries to evade a sack from Cedar Rapids Xavier's Bryson Bastian (6) during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Max Duggan, a Lewis Central quarterback and TCU commit.
Max Duggan, Lewis Central
Max Duggan, a Lewis Central quarterback and TCU commit.
Norwalk's Tyler Endres blocks North Polk's Michael Williams in the Warriors' 36-3 win against North Polk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Norwalk improved to 3-3.
Tyler Endres, a Norwalk offensive lineman and Iowa commit.
Norwalk junior Tyler Endres finished 23rd in the Drake
Tyler Endres, a Norwalk offensive lineman and Iowa commit.
Fullscreen
Ridge View rising junior Ezra Miller was the first
Ezra Miller, a Ridge View offensive lineman and Iowa commit.
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Fullscreen
Waverly-Shell Rock's Mosai Newsom runs drills during
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Bettendorf's Darien Porter (10) intercepts a pass intended for Dowling Catholic's Matt Stilwill (17) during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Bettendorf takes a 17-0 lead into halftime.
Darien Porter, right, a Bettendorf wide receiver and Iowa State commit.
Bettendorf's Darien Porter (23) catches a pass during
Darien Porter, right, a Bettendorf wide receiver and Iowa State commit.
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell poses for a photo before
Jack Campbell, a Cedar Falls linebacker and Iowa commit.
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell tackles West High quarterback
Jack Campbell, right, a Cedar Falls linebacker and Iowa commit.
Iowa recruit Noah Fenske poses with offensive line
Noah Fenske, a New Hampton offensive lineman and Iowa commit. Fenske is shown with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during an unofficial visit to the University of Iowa.
Fullscreen
Solon's Coal Flansburg celebrates his touchdown during
Coal Flansburg, a Solon linebacker and Iowa State commit.
Solon's Coal Flansburg (7) gestures to teammates before a snap during a Class 3A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Solon, Iowa.
Coal Flansburg (7), a Solon linebacker and Iowa State commit.
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) is tackled by Iowa City,
Cole Mabry (left), an Iowa City West linebacker and Army commit.
Iowa City West's Cole Mabry (18) rushes while Marshall Blatz (60) blocks during a Class 4A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Trojan Field in Iowa City.
Cole Mabry (18), an Iowa City West linebacker and Army commit.
Jake Remsburg of Valley shakes hands after the coin toss during the Dowling West Des Moines Valley game at Drake stadium Aug. 31, 2018.
Jake Remsburg, a West Des Moines Valley offensive lineman and Iowa State commit.
Jake Remsburg (75) of Valley plays during the Dowling West Des Moines Valley game at Drake stadium Aug. 31, 2018.
Jake Remsburg (75), a West Des Moines Valley offensive lineman and Iowa State commit.
Lewis Central's Drake Nettles (5) tackles Cedar Rapids Xavier's Aaron Larson (18) during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Drake Nettles, left, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central kicker and defensive back and Iowa State commit.
Council Bluff, Thomas Jefferson's Cameron Baker (25) walks off the field with an injury during their football game at Des Moines North on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Des Moines.
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Thomas Jefferson (of Council Bluffs) junior running
Cameron Baker, a Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson linebacker/athlete, is uncommitted.
Solon's Adam Bock (32) chases down Washington quarterback Luke Turner (18) during a Class 3A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Solon, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Solon's Adam Bock runs down field during the Spartans'
Adam Bock, a Solon linebacker and South Dakota State commit.
Nov 2, 2018; Johnston, IA, USA; Johnston Dragons Anthony Coleman (5) runs the football against the Southeast Polk Rams at Johnston Stadium. The Rams beat the Dragons 21-7.
Anthony Coleman (5), a Johnston cornerback and North Dakota State commit.
Johnston senior offensive lineman Ethan Arnold holds up receiver Anthony Coleman after Coleman ran for a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Prairie during the first round of Iowa high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Anthony Coleman (5), a Johnston cornerback and North Dakota State commit.
Cedar Falls's Logan Wolf (17) dives for extra yards as he is tackled by Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (30) during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls would go on beat Southeast Polk 26-12 to advance to the finals next week.
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ankeny's Max Griffin (7) tackles Cedar Falls' Logan Wolf (17 on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 during a football game between the Ankeny Hawks and the Cedar Falls Tigers at Northview Middle School.
Logan Wolf (17), a Cedar Falls wide receiver and Northern Iowa commit.
Van Meter's Sam Thompson and Chris Reames (87) tackle
Chris Reames (87), a Van Meter defensive end, is uncommitted.
Carlisle senior Cole Henderson scoops a shot while
Nick DeJong, left, in a Class 3A substate semifinal against Carlisle, plays defensive end for Pella. He's uncommitted.
Fullscreen
Carlisle's Kacyn Pickering runs to make yardage, attempting
Caleb Lomica, a North Polk linebacker, is uncommitted.
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) jumps over a tackle during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win in quadruple overtime 41-34.
Carter Bell, a Bettendorf wide receiver, is uncommitted.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) celebrates after a touchdown during a Class 4A quarter final football game on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Trojan Field in Iowa City.
Carter Bell (11), a Bettendorf wide receiver, is uncommitted.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Quinn Schulte (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Quinn Schulte (5), a Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back, is uncommitted.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Quinn Schulte (5) intercepts
Quinn Schulte (5), a Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back, is uncommitted.
    What's left in 2019?

    Iowa is still looking for another defensive end. Keep an eye on New Jersey three-star Prince Okituama, who is planning a January official visit to Iowa City.

    The Hawkeyes still want another receiver.  Cedar Falls three-star Logan Wolf, whom Iowa offered last week, stuck with his pledge to Northern Iowa..

    Cornerback is another position to watch. Chicago product Jermari Harris told the Register Iowa coaches told him they're looking to add two more corners for 2019. Well, they added one on Wednesday by flipping Northern Illinois recruit Daraun McKinney.

    More/different needs could emerge as spring ball progresses, but these are probably the positions to watch right now.

    I've got to do Facebook Live shows and then get on the road now. Check back for more thoughts throughout the day

