I'll be posting thoughts on Iowa's 2019 football class and its recruiting moving forward throughout the day.

Here are the first few ...

First, an overview

This was a very Iowa class. It did well with positions it normally does well with. The Hawkeyes’ quartet of offensive linemen jumps off the page, especially the pair of in-state studs in Ezra Miller and Tyler Endres. Tyler Goodson is as college-ready as any high school running back you'll find. Logan Lee and Josiah Miamen compare a whole lot to T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs are rock-solid linebacker recruits, and we’ll see how Yahweh Jeudy mixes in.

On the flip side, Iowa struggled with the position it normally struggles to attract: receiver. It swung and missed on high-level targets, including a close miss on the elite David Bell. Defensive end is also a bit of an unknown. Van Meter product Chris Reames will need time with strength coach Chris Doyle before he’s game-ready. Iowa was Jake Karchinski’s first and only Power Five offer when he committed in May.

Gem of the class

Miller is Iowa’s highest-rated recruit, but Jacobs is this class’ crown jewel. First: He was recently bumped up to four stars and is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the country. Second: He is from Ohio — an hour from Ohio State — and the Hawkeyes held off the Buckeyes’ late effort to land him. It was a statement recruiting win. You can bet it was extra sweet when Kirk Ferentz received Jacobs’ National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Under-the-radar steal?

It’s Campbell. And I still can’t believe he’s under-the-radar.

Why online recruiting services rank him as low as they do, I don't know. He's the No. 1,111 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite. That's considerably off. I’d imagine it’s because the kid plays football in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and he never really went to elite camps and played in front of recruiting service evaluators. I’ve got him No. 4 in our 2019 in-state ranking. If Campbell grew up in Texas, Georgia, Florida, California or any other powerhouse state, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Northern Iowa wouldn’t have been his only offers. I promise you that.

Campbell is a back-to-back All-Iowa Elite Team member and an All-Iowa Football Player of the Year finalist this year for a reason: Hands down, he is the best tackler in the state. He’s got an uncanny nose for the ball, and he can cover ground like nobody’s business.

What's left in 2019?

Iowa is still looking for another defensive end. Keep an eye on New Jersey three-star Prince Okituama, who is planning a January official visit to Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes still want another receiver. Cedar Falls three-star Logan Wolf, whom Iowa offered last week, stuck with his pledge to Northern Iowa..

Cornerback is another position to watch. Chicago product Jermari Harris told the Register Iowa coaches told him they're looking to add two more corners for 2019. Well, they added one on Wednesday by flipping Northern Illinois recruit Daraun McKinney.

More/different needs could emerge as spring ball progresses, but these are probably the positions to watch right now.

