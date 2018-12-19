CLOSE A few clips from Iowa's Dec. 17 practice, which was open to the media for about 20 minutes, in advance of the Jan. 1 game in Tampa, Florida. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Thompson's Shadrick Byrd is stopped by Central-Phenix City's Trevon Miller during the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship Football Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday evening December 5, 2018. (Photo: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser)

With just four scholarship running backs on the roster, Iowa wanted to land a second 2019 running back in the final few weeks before the early signing period.

It found its guy in running backs coach Derrick Foster's home state.

Shadrick Byrd, a three-star prospect out of Alabama, signed with Iowa on Wednesday. He picked the Hawkeyes over Troy.

Byrd was one of several running backs Iowa's staff had identified as potential targets over the past few weeks. It hosted him for an official visit last weekend and let him know an offer was on the table.

A 5-foot-9, 210-pound prospect, Byrd also officially visited Troy two weekends ago. Vanderbilt was in the picture for the native of Alabaster, Alabama, too. He joins Georgia three-star prospect Tyler Goodson as Iowa's duo of 2019 running backs.

247Sports ranks Byrd the No. 1,253 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 84 running back. He is Iowa's third recruit from the South — and its first from Alabama — since Foster joined Iowa's staff last winter.

