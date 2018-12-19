CLOSE

A few clips from Iowa's Dec. 17 practice, which was open to the media for about 20 minutes, in advance of the Jan. 1 game in Tampa, Florida. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

With just four scholarship running backs on the roster, Iowa wanted to land a second 2019 running back in the final few weeks before the early signing period.

It found its guy in running backs coach Derrick Foster's home state.

Shadrick Byrd, a three-star prospect out of Alabama, signed with Iowa on Wednesday. He picked the Hawkeyes over Troy.

Byrd was one of several running backs Iowa's staff had identified as potential targets over the past few weeks. It hosted him for an official visit last weekend and let him know an offer was on the table.

A 5-foot-9, 210-pound prospect, Byrd also officially visited Troy two weekends ago. Vanderbilt was in the picture for the native of Alabaster, Alabama, too. He joins Georgia three-star prospect Tyler Goodson as Iowa's duo of 2019 running backs.

247Sports ranks Byrd the No. 1,253 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 84 running back. He is Iowa's third recruit from the South — and its first from Alabama — since Foster joined Iowa's staff last winter.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

Iowa high school football's top recruits from Class of 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) tries to evade a sack from Cedar Rapids Xavier's Bryson Bastian (6) during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Buy Photo
Max Duggan, a Lewis Central quarterback and TCU commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Max Duggan, Lewis Central
Buy Photo
Max Duggan, a Lewis Central quarterback and TCU commit. Mark Marturello, Register illustration
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Norwalk's Tyler Endres blocks North Polk's Michael Williams in the Warriors' 36-3 win against North Polk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Norwalk improved to 3-3.
Buy Photo
Tyler Endres, a Norwalk offensive lineman and Iowa commit. Brandon Burnett/For the Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Norwalk junior Tyler Endres finished 23rd in the Drake
Tyler Endres, a Norwalk offensive lineman and Iowa commit. MICHAEL ROLANDS/RECORD-HERALD
Fullscreen
Ridge View rising junior Ezra Miller was the first
Buy Photo
Ezra Miller, a Ridge View offensive lineman and Iowa commit. Chris Cuellar/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Fullscreen
Waverly-Shell Rock's Mosai Newsom runs drills during
Buy Photo
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Darien Porter (10) intercepts a pass intended for Dowling Catholic's Matt Stilwill (17) during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Bettendorf takes a 17-0 lead into halftime.
Buy Photo
Darien Porter, right, a Bettendorf wide receiver and Iowa State commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Darien Porter (23) catches a pass during
Buy Photo
Darien Porter, right, a Bettendorf wide receiver and Iowa State commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell poses for a photo before
Buy Photo
Jack Campbell, a Cedar Falls linebacker and Iowa commit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell tackles West High quarterback
Buy Photo
Jack Campbell, right, a Cedar Falls linebacker and Iowa commit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa recruit Noah Fenske poses with offensive line
Noah Fenske, a New Hampton offensive lineman and Iowa commit. Fenske is shown with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during an unofficial visit to the University of Iowa. Courtesy of Noah Fenske
Fullscreen
Solon's Coal Flansburg celebrates his touchdown during
Buy Photo
Coal Flansburg, a Solon linebacker and Iowa State commit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Solon's Coal Flansburg (7) gestures to teammates before a snap during a Class 3A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Solon, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Coal Flansburg (7), a Solon linebacker and Iowa State commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) is tackled by Iowa City,
Buy Photo
Cole Mabry (left), an Iowa City West linebacker and Army commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Cole Mabry (18) rushes while Marshall Blatz (60) blocks during a Class 4A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Trojan Field in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Cole Mabry (18), an Iowa City West linebacker and Army commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jake Remsburg of Valley shakes hands after the coin toss during the Dowling West Des Moines Valley game at Drake stadium Aug. 31, 2018.
Buy Photo
Jake Remsburg, a West Des Moines Valley offensive lineman and Iowa State commit. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jake Remsburg (75) of Valley plays during the Dowling West Des Moines Valley game at Drake stadium Aug. 31, 2018.
Buy Photo
Jake Remsburg (75), a West Des Moines Valley offensive lineman and Iowa State commit. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lewis Central's Drake Nettles (5) tackles Cedar Rapids Xavier's Aaron Larson (18) during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Buy Photo
Drake Nettles, left, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central kicker and defensive back and Iowa State commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Council Bluff, Thomas Jefferson's Cameron Baker (25) walks off the field with an injury during their football game at Des Moines North on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Des Moines.
Buy Photo
Cameron Baker, a Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson linebacker/athlete, is uncommitted. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Thomas Jefferson (of Council Bluffs) junior running
Buy Photo
Cameron Baker, a Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson linebacker/athlete, is uncommitted. Lee Navin / For the Register (ph
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Solon's Adam Bock (32) chases down Washington quarterback Luke Turner (18) during a Class 3A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Solon, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Adam Bock, a Solon linebacker and South Dakota State commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Solon's Adam Bock runs down field during the Spartans'
Buy Photo
Adam Bock, a Solon linebacker and South Dakota State commit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 2, 2018; Johnston, IA, USA; Johnston Dragons Anthony Coleman (5) runs the football against the Southeast Polk Rams at Johnston Stadium. The Rams beat the Dragons 21-7.
Buy Photo
Anthony Coleman (5), a Johnston cornerback and North Dakota State commit. Reese Strickland/For the Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Johnston senior offensive lineman Ethan Arnold holds up receiver Anthony Coleman after Coleman ran for a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Prairie during the first round of Iowa high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Buy Photo
Anthony Coleman (5), a Johnston cornerback and North Dakota State commit. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cedar Falls's Logan Wolf (17) dives for extra yards as he is tackled by Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (30) during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls would go on beat Southeast Polk 26-12 to advance to the finals next week.
Buy Photo
Logan Wolf (17), a Cedar Falls wide receiver and Northern Iowa commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ankeny's Max Griffin (7) tackles Cedar Falls' Logan Wolf (17 on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 during a football game between the Ankeny Hawks and the Cedar Falls Tigers at Northview Middle School.
Buy Photo
Logan Wolf (17), a Cedar Falls wide receiver and Northern Iowa commit. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Van Meter's Sam Thompson and Chris Reames (87) tackle
Buy Photo
Chris Reames (87), a Van Meter defensive end, is uncommitted. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlisle senior Cole Henderson scoops a shot while
Nick DeJong, left, in a Class 3A substate semifinal against Carlisle, plays defensive end for Pella. He's uncommitted. MICHAEL ROLANDS/RECORD-HERALD
Fullscreen
Carlisle's Kacyn Pickering runs to make yardage, attempting
Caleb Lomica, a North Polk linebacker, is uncommitted. Mark Davitt/File photo
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) jumps over a tackle during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win in quadruple overtime 41-34.
Buy Photo
Carter Bell, a Bettendorf wide receiver, is uncommitted. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) celebrates after a touchdown during a Class 4A quarter final football game on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Trojan Field in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Carter Bell (11), a Bettendorf wide receiver, is uncommitted. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Quinn Schulte (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Buy Photo
Quinn Schulte (5), a Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back, is uncommitted. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Quinn Schulte (5) intercepts
Buy Photo
Quinn Schulte (5), a Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back, is uncommitted. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE