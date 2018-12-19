CLOSE Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland is initially asked about freshmen Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini, who saw limited snaps in 2018. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

River Rouge running back Daraun McKinney runs against Detroit King during the second half at King High School in Detroit, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)

It took a while, but the Iowa Hawkeyes have added a pure cornerback to their 2019 class.

Daraun McKinney, a three-star prospect out of River Rouge, Michigan, signed with Iowa on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes flipped him from Northern Illinois, where he'd been committed since last June.

Iowa offered McKinney (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) during its pre-early signing day wave of recruitment, and it hosted him for an official visit last weekend.

247Sports classifies McKinney, who is also a return specialist, as an athlete. It ranks No. 806 overall in 2019, and it pegs him as the class' No. 59 athlete. But the Hawkeyes offered him as a cornerback.

McKinney joins a pair of three-star safeties — Florida product Dane Belton and Illinois product Sebastian Castro — in Iowa's 2019 secondary. He is the team's 19th recruit in the class.

