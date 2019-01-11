CLOSE Williams pairs size, power and balance with a sprinter-level acceleration in the open field. Wochit

Iowa has landed the Register’s No. 1 in-state prospect for 2020.

Gavin Williams, the four-star running back who had become a major target for Iowa and Iowa State, committed to the Hawkeyes Friday night, his mother, Kori Williams, told the Register. Williams also posted his commitment on his Snapchat.

Buy Photo Sep 15, 2017; Southeast Polk Rams RB Gavin Williams has a long run against Ankeny Centennial at Ram Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-For The Herald (Photo: Reese Strickland/For the Register)

Williams held other offers from Michigan and Nebraska, as well as interest from Notre Dame. He transferred to Dowling Catholic over the winter break after playing his first three seasons at Southeast Polk.

247Sports gives Williams four stars and ranks him 193rd in the 2020 class, and 18th among running backs in the class. Rivals gives him three stars.

Williams becomes the fourth known 2020 Hawkeye recruit. He is also the second four-star get, according to 247Sports, joining Texas quarterback Deuce Hogan.

