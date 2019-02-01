Photos from 2019 Outback Bowl: Iowa Hawkeyes 27, Mississippi State Bulld...
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) celebrates after a stop forcing fourth down against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) celebrates after a stop forcing fourth down against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the
    Iowa got most of its 2019 recruiting class signed in December, but it could still add at least one player on the Feb. 6 signing day next week.

    The Hawkeyes entered the holidays still looking for pieces on the defensive line and in the secondary — then attrition on the defensive line only increased that need. Director of recruiting Tyler Barnes also told me they'd look to add other best-available prospects, depending on how many scholarships they had to work with.

    Next Wednesday won't necessarily mark the end of Iowa's 2019 recruitment. High school recruits have until April 1 to sign their letters of intent, and graduate and junior college transfers essentially have until summer workouts to make a decision. Remember: Mekhi Sargent didn't become a Hawkeye until June.

    At the moment, though, here's where things stand with some of the names tied to the Hawkeyes:

    Defensive line

    Florida two-star defensive end Taajhir McCall confirmed to me he'll take an official visit to Iowa this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Pensacola also holds offers from South Alabama, Chattanooga, Alabama A&M, Army and Navy. He has visited both military academies, and his recruitment likely boils down to those two and Iowa.

    Rice graduate transfer defensive tackle Zach Abercrumbia was still slated to officially visit Iowa this weekend as of a couple weeks ago, although there hasn't been much noise regarding his recruitment since. He would fill an immediate need on Iowa's defensive line next season.

    Central Michigan graduate transfer defensive end Mike Danna could also be a name to watch, if we're playing the "Who is Iowa following on Twitter?" game. What a delightful game to play.

    Iowa has also added a pair of preferred walk-on defensive tackles recently. Illinois product Louie Stec and West Liberty product Spencer Daufeldt chose preferred walk-on offers at Iowa over Division II offers.

    Secondary

    Chicago three-star defensive back Jermari Harris received a Hawkeye offer this week and will take an official visit to Iowa this weekend. The Hawkeyes had been recruiting the 6-2 prospect since before the early signing period. All signs point to Harris, who could potentially play Amani Hooker's slot corner position, announcing his commitment to Iowa after his official visit. 

    Last I heard from Dallas three-star defensive back Nicholas Nakwaasah, he told me he spoke with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker on Tuesday. He said talked about a potential weekend visit. It isn't immediately clear how Harris' offer — and likely commitment — affects Nakwaasah. He is currently committed to Central Arkansas. He told me Iowa was looking at him at safety and/or outside linebacker.

    Receiver

    Iowa is currently looking to bring in receivers via the preferred walk-on route.

    Javon Foy, a slot target out of Moline, Illinois, chose to walk on at Iowa over an FCS offer from Southeast Missouri State and a D-II offer from Quincy.

    Jackson Ritter, a 6-4 receiver out of Frankfort, Illinois, officially visited Iowa last weekend. He also holds PWO offers from Miami and Illinois, plus an FCS offer from Valparaiso. He officially visited Yale two weekends ago, as well.

    Nashville three-star Noah Henderson told me Iowa gave him a PWO offer, but he's not interested in walking on. The 6-1 target is currently committed to Charlotte over offers from Air Force, Army, Arkansas State, Navy and Central Michigan, among others.

    Wisconsin two-star Cooper Nelson picked a PWO offer from Wisconsin over Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota, as well as an FCS offer from Western Illinois.

    Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

