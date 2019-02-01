Iowa got most of its 2019 recruiting class signed in December, but it could still add at least one player on the Feb. 6 signing day next week.

The Hawkeyes entered the holidays still looking for pieces on the defensive line and in the secondary — then attrition on the defensive line only increased that need. Director of recruiting Tyler Barnes also told me they'd look to add other best-available prospects, depending on how many scholarships they had to work with.

Next Wednesday won't necessarily mark the end of Iowa's 2019 recruitment. High school recruits have until April 1 to sign their letters of intent, and graduate and junior college transfers essentially have until summer workouts to make a decision. Remember: Mekhi Sargent didn't become a Hawkeye until June.

At the moment, though, here's where things stand with some of the names tied to the Hawkeyes:

Taajhir Mccall (30) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the Gulf Breeze vs Pine Forest football game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, September 14, 2018. (Photo: Gregg Pachkowski, Gregg Pachkowski/gregg@pnj.com)

Defensive line

Florida two-star defensive end Taajhir McCall confirmed to me he'll take an official visit to Iowa this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Pensacola also holds offers from South Alabama, Chattanooga, Alabama A&M, Army and Navy. He has visited both military academies, and his recruitment likely boils down to those two and Iowa.

Rice graduate transfer defensive tackle Zach Abercrumbia was still slated to officially visit Iowa this weekend as of a couple weeks ago, although there hasn't been much noise regarding his recruitment since. He would fill an immediate need on Iowa's defensive line next season.

Central Michigan graduate transfer defensive end Mike Danna could also be a name to watch, if we're playing the "Who is Iowa following on Twitter?" game. What a delightful game to play.

Iowa has also added a pair of preferred walk-on defensive tackles recently. Illinois product Louie Stec and West Liberty product Spencer Daufeldt chose preferred walk-on offers at Iowa over Division II offers.

Buy Photo West Liberty junior Spencer Daufeldt poses for a photo after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Secondary

Chicago three-star defensive back Jermari Harris received a Hawkeye offer this week and will take an official visit to Iowa this weekend. The Hawkeyes had been recruiting the 6-2 prospect since before the early signing period. All signs point to Harris, who could potentially play Amani Hooker's slot corner position, announcing his commitment to Iowa after his official visit.

Last I heard from Dallas three-star defensive back Nicholas Nakwaasah, he told me he spoke with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker on Tuesday. He said talked about a potential weekend visit. It isn't immediately clear how Harris' offer — and likely commitment — affects Nakwaasah. He is currently committed to Central Arkansas. He told me Iowa was looking at him at safety and/or outside linebacker.

Receiver

Iowa is currently looking to bring in receivers via the preferred walk-on route.

Javon Foy, a slot target out of Moline, Illinois, chose to walk on at Iowa over an FCS offer from Southeast Missouri State and a D-II offer from Quincy.

Jackson Ritter, a 6-4 receiver out of Frankfort, Illinois, officially visited Iowa last weekend. He also holds PWO offers from Miami and Illinois, plus an FCS offer from Valparaiso. He officially visited Yale two weekends ago, as well.

Nashville three-star Noah Henderson told me Iowa gave him a PWO offer, but he's not interested in walking on. The 6-1 target is currently committed to Charlotte over offers from Air Force, Army, Arkansas State, Navy and Central Michigan, among others.

Wisconsin two-star Cooper Nelson picked a PWO offer from Wisconsin over Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota, as well as an FCS offer from Western Illinois.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.