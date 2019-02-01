Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is impressed by No. 5 Michigan. Hear him explain why: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com
The Hawkeyes made a significant addition to their special teams unit on Friday.
Michael Sleep-Dalton, a graduate transfer punter out of Arizona State, announced he was committing to Iowa via Twitter. The Australian native is receiving a scholarship.
A 2016 junior college recruit, Sleep-Dalton punted for City College of San Francisco before committing to the Sun Devils as the country's No. 1 juco punter, according to the 247Sports Composite.
After redshirting his first year, Sleep-Dalton started the past two seasons at ASU. He averaged 39.9 yards per punt as a redshirt sophomore with nine punts of 50 yards or more, and he averaged 43.8 yards per punt last year with 10 punts of 50-plus yards.
Sleep-Dalton will compete against current starter Colten Rastetter and Ryan Gersonde for the Hawkeyes' punting duties.
Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.