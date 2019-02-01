CLOSE Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is impressed by No. 5 Michigan. Hear him explain why: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

The Hawkeyes made a significant addition to their special teams unit on Friday.

Michael Sleep-Dalton, a graduate transfer punter out of Arizona State, announced he was committing to Iowa via Twitter. The Australian native is receiving a scholarship.

Proud to be a Hawkeye! 110% committed, and blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program. Thank you to @LeVarWoods@ProkickAus@JohnnyPKA, & all the Hawkeye fans for believing in me & showing their love. Can’t wait to put on the black and gold! #swarm19pic.twitter.com/QXYAHbSwgj — Michael Sleep-Dalton (@mjsleepdalton36) February 1, 2019

A 2016 junior college recruit, Sleep-Dalton punted for City College of San Francisco before committing to the Sun Devils as the country's No. 1 juco punter, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Arizona State punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (36) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona State defeated Arizona 41-40 to claim the Territorial Cup. (Photo: Rick Scuteri/AP)

After redshirting his first year, Sleep-Dalton started the past two seasons at ASU. He averaged 39.9 yards per punt as a redshirt sophomore with nine punts of 50 yards or more, and he averaged 43.8 yards per punt last year with 10 punts of 50-plus yards.

Sleep-Dalton will compete against current starter Colten Rastetter and Ryan Gersonde for the Hawkeyes' punting duties.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.