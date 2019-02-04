Patience paid off for Jermari Harris, the newest member of Iowa's 2019 recruiting class.

A three-star defensive back out of Chicago, Harris committed to the Hawkeyes on Monday via Twitter. He picked Iowa over offers from Ball State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Eastern Illinois, among others.

100% C O M M I T T E D TO... pic.twitter.com/huSrN249sJ — Jermari Harris✨ (@Jermariharris25) February 4, 2019

The Hawkeyes started showing serious interest in Harris in the weeks leading into the early signing period in December, but he didn't receive an offer. He didn't sign with a school and chose to extend his recruitment into the winter.

Iowa maintained its interest level as it searched for another recruit to add to its 2019 secondary — particularly someone who could eventually fill Amani Hooker's slot cornerback position.

Harris became that target Jan. 30, picking up his Iowa offer after a visit and a phone call with Hawkeyes linebacker coach Seth Wallace that week.

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete, Harris becomes Iowa's 21st known recruit in the 2019 class. He joins three-star safeties Dane Belton and Sebastian Castro and three-star cornerback Daraun McKinney as the Hawkeyes' 2019 defensive backs.