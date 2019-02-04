CLOSE Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team's 74-59 win against No. 5 Michigan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

The Iowa Hawkeyes added a second in-state 2020 recruit to their class over the weekend.

Logan Jones, a three-star lineman out of Lewis Central announced his commitment Sunday evening via Twitter. He picked Iowa over offers from Iowa State and Minnesota. He also held interest from Nebraska, Notre Dame and Kansas State, among others.

Jones played all over the place for the Titans — defensive end, defensive tackle and offensive line, mostly left tackle. But he likely projects on the defensive end in college.

247Sports ranks Jones the No. 486 prospect in the 2020 class, and the No. 33 defensive tackle. The Register pegs him as the No. 3 in-state 2020 prospect.

Buy Photo Lewis Central's Logan Jones (75) looks on during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Jones piled up 22 solo tackles for loss and eight solo sacks en route to All-Iowa Elite Team honors this season. He joins Dowling Catholic running back Gavin Williams as Iowa's two in-state 2020 recruits so far. He is also the Hawkeyes' third pick-up on the defensive line, joining three-star defensive ends Michael Lois and Isaiah Bruce.