Entering the Feb. 6 signing day, Iowa has 21 known 2019 recruits. Twenty of those signed with the Hawkeyes on Dec. 19, and there will be one new addition in three-star cornerback Jermari Harris on Wednesday.

That number could jump to at least 22, though, as Florida three-star defensive end Taajhir McCall will commit to either Iowa, Army or Navy this week. The Hawkeyes could also still add other players beyond this week, particularly junior college or graduate transfers.

Until we find that out, here's a breakdown of Iowa's 2019 class as it currently stands.

Kirk Ferentz is eyeing his first bowl win against an SEC opponent in 10 years, dating to the 2009 Outback Bowl against South Carolina. Iowa lost here to LSU in 2014 and Florida in 2017.

Dane Belton

S: 6 feet, 185 pounds, Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Among the Hawkeyes' late-June recruiting haul, Belton picked the Hawkeyes over Pitt, where he took an official visit, and Georgia Tech, Indiana and Missouri, among others. He had four interceptions and nine other pass breakups in his senior season, according to MaxPreps.

Justin Britt

OL: 6-4, 286, Warren Central (Indianapolis)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes identified Britt as a priority recruit when they offered him in June 2017. There was always clear mutual interest, and the commitment came this past June. Britt was teammates with current Iowa cornerback Julius Brents at Warren Central. Purdue, Arizona, Cincinnati and Louisville were also in the picture.

Shadrick Byrd

RB: 5-10, 210, Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes went into position coach Derrick Foster's home state to add some more running back depth. Byrd had officially visited Troy two weekends before Dec. 19. Vanderbilt was in the picture, too. Iowa hosted him for an official visit the final weekend before the early signing period and let him know an offer was on the table.

Jack Campbell

LB: 6-4, 210, Cedar Falls

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Campbell was the leading tackler in Iowa's Class 4A, with 123.5 — including 29 combined in the state semifinals (17.5) and finals (11.5). The preseason Iowa Eight selection and All-Iowa Elite player also had 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Dowling Catholic coach Tom Wilson compared this Iowa recruit to Hawkeyes great Aaron Kampman, so you can imagine the team is thrilled that it landed this commitment in late March.

Sebastian Castro

S: 6-1, 198, H.L. Richards (Oak Lawn, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa offered Castro at its junior day, when he was a sophomore. At the time, he held three other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and Syracuse. Indiana offered a couple months later. After a strong junior season, Castro picked up several more Group of Five offers, but he committed to the Hawkeyes in late April.

Tyler Endres

OL: 6-6, 310, Norwalk

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Committed all the way back in June 2017. A combination of strength, length and athleticism helped him succeed as the primary blocker for one of Class 3A's most potent passing attacks. A preseason Iowa Eight selection and 2018 All-Iowa Elite team member.

Noah Fenske

OL: 6-5, 275, New Hampton

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Fenske was the fourth pledge for Iowa's 2019 class back in March. He was named to the Register's Class 2A first team on offense this fall.

Tyler Goodson

RB: 5-10, 192, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Georgia)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa earned the nod over wide interest from at least seven other Power Five offers. He's called an "all-purpose back," meaning his receiving ability is just as enticing as his rushing ability. But the bulk of his 2018 success came on the ground, where he ran for 1,121 yards and 25 touchdowns on just 159 carries (7.1 yards a pop).

Jermari Harris

CB: 6-2, 175, Montini Catholic (Lombard, Illinois)

Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Harris is the newest Hawkeye recruit. He announced his commitment on Monday following his weekend official visit to Iowa City. Iowa had been recruiting Harris since before the early signing period, and eventually extended an offer in late January. Harris, who projects as a potential slot cornerback such as Amani Hooker, finished his senior season with 72 tackles, eight interceptions, five pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

Jalen Hunt

DT: 6-3, 235, Belleville (Belleville, Michigan)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Hunt chose Iowa in late June over Michigan State and Missouri, and he held additional offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Boston College and Louisville, among others. He comes from the same high school as Iowa freshman safety Kaevon Merriweather.

Desmond Hutson

WR: 6-4, 190, Raytown High (Kansas City, Missouri)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The position alone will undoubtedly have fans wondering whether this is the player who will solve the Hawkeyes' much-documented wideout woes, and he comes from the side of Missouri more traditionally seen as the source of the state's best football players. The measurables themselves from this May commit are something to be impressed by. From there, though, time and patience will tell.

Jestin Jacobs

LB: 6-3, 210, Northmont (Clayton, Ohio)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: You know this story. Jacobs committed in May, and then Ohio State came calling, and the Hawkeyes have bent their "no visits elsewhere, dang it" policy for him. In the end, Jacobs stuck with the Hawkeyes and signed on Dec. 19.

Yahweh Jeudy

LB: 6-2, 210, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports: 3 stars

Quick facts:Iowa flipped Jeudy, a long-time Kansas State recruit, right before the early signing period, offering him on Dec. 10. The 247Sports Composite gives Jeudy three stars. It ranks him the No. 1,722 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 123 linebacker.

Jake Karchinski

DE: 6-5, 245, West De Pere (De Pere, Wisconsin)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Iowa landed Karchinski's loyalty in late May. The versatile defender had offers from Syracuse and a few high-end FCS schools. The Hawkeyes' faith seems to have been rewarded by a solid senior football season, as Karchinski amassed 55 tackles (16 for loss) and 7.5 sacks this fall, according to the Wisconsin Sports Network.

Sam LaPorta

TE: 6-4, 225, Highland (Highland, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Late commitment who picked Iowa on the eve of the early signing period. He gave Iowa its third tight recruit from the state of Illinois in this class. He chose Hawkeyes over Bowling Green. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 766 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 34 tight end.

Logan Lee

TE: 6-5, 239, Orion (Orion, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Lee is among the heirs apparent at tight end. He rebuffed offers from throughout the Big Ten, including Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. Has remained firm despite committing the same day as Endres back in the summer of 2017.

Daraun McKinney

CB: 5-11, 185, River Rouge (River Rouge, Michigan)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes flipped him from Northern Illinois, where he'd been committed since last June. Iowa offered McKinney during its pre-early signing day wave of recruitment. McKinney, who is also a return specialist, is classified under the athlete category by some services.

Josiah Miamen

TE: 6-4, 225, Dunlap (Dunlap, Illinois)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Miamen committed to Iowa in late September over Wisconsin. He, Lee and LaPorta form quite an intriguing trio of tight ends, each with their own unique skill set.

Ezra Miller

OL: 6-7, 317, Ridge View (Holstein)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Quick facts: Miller was the first commitment of the 2019 class (back on April 22, 2017). He's shaping up to be among the most influential. Another All-Iowa Elite selection and preseason Iowa Eight member, Miller was responsible for blocking multiple players for a team that racked up 2,000 rushing yards.

Alex Padilla

QB: 6-1, 190, Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colorado)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts:The fundamentals are strong with this mid-June commit. Georgia offered and tried to get involved in October, but he stuck with the Hawkeyes.

Chris Reames

DE: 6-7, 220, Van Meter

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Reames committed to Iowa on Oct. 31. He had offers from Army, Air Force and Illinois State, among others. A late bloomer on recruiting boards, Reames amassed 42 tackles as a senior (21 solo) for the Bulldogs, with 11 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.