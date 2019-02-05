CLOSE

Michigan coach John Beilein has seen this play out before for his team at Iowa. Hear him explain the latest difficult loss: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Entering the Feb. 6 signing day, Iowa has 21 known 2019 recruits. Twenty of those signed with the Hawkeyes on Dec. 19, and there will be one new addition in three-star cornerback Jermari Harris on Wednesday.

That number could jump to at least 22, though, as Florida three-star defensive end Taajhir McCall will commit to either Iowa, Army or Navy this week. The Hawkeyes could also still add other players beyond this week, particularly junior college or graduate transfers.

Until we find that out, here's a breakdown of Iowa's 2019 class as it currently stands.

Dane Belton

S: 6 feet, 185 pounds, Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Among the Hawkeyes' late-June recruiting haul, Belton picked the Hawkeyes over Pitt, where he took an official visit, and Georgia Tech, Indiana and Missouri, among others. He had four interceptions and nine other pass breakups in his senior season, according to MaxPreps.

Justin Britt

OL: 6-4, 286, Warren Central (Indianapolis)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars 

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes identified Britt as a priority recruit when they offered him in June 2017. There was always clear mutual interest, and the commitment came this past June. Britt was teammates with current Iowa cornerback Julius Brents at Warren Central. Purdue, Arizona, Cincinnati and Louisville were also in the picture. 

Shadrick Byrd

RB: 5-10, 210, Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes went into position coach Derrick Foster's home state to add some more running back depth. Byrd had officially visited Troy two weekends before Dec. 19. Vanderbilt was in the picture, too. Iowa hosted him for an official visit the final weekend before the early signing period and let him know an offer was on the table.

Photos: Former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Austin Blythe
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe leads members
Buy Photo
Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe leads members of the offense to the sideline after the team is introduced prior to kickoff against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs center Austin Blythe
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs center Austin Blythe as Iowa beat Minnesota, 40-35, last week. Ferentz will see Blythe and 20 other seniors make their last Kinnick Stadium appearance as collegians on Saturday. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Mark Weisman (45) is sandwiched between Iowa offensive linesman Sean Welsh (79) and Iowa offensive linesman Austin Blythe (63) as they come up short of the goal line late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Weisman scored on the next play and Iowa won 24-20.
Iowa running back Mark Weisman (45) is sandwiched between Iowa offensive linesman Sean Welsh (79) and Iowa offensive linesman Austin Blythe (63) as they come up short of the goal line late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Weisman scored on the next play and Iowa won 24-20. AP Photo/Gene Puskar
Fullscreen
Iowa players Austin Blythe, left, and Marshall Koehn
Buy Photo
Iowa players Austin Blythe, left, and Marshall Koehn carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after last year's 40-35 win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are trying to win their sixth straight trophy game this week. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe earned third-team
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe earned third-team All-America honors at center. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Center Austin Blythe has been a rock in Iowa's offensive
Center Austin Blythe has been a rock in Iowa's offensive line this season. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jordan Canzeri, center, is surrounded by teammates
Buy Photo
Jordan Canzeri, center, is surrounded by teammates (clockwise from left) Austin Blythe, Landan Paulsen, George Kittle, Levi Paulsen and Tevaun Smith during a special pep rally for Kid Captain Lincoln Ortman of North Liberty, at North Bend Elementary, on Nov. 5. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior quarterback CJ Beathard waits for the snap
Buy Photo
Iowa junior quarterback CJ Beathard waits for the snap from Austin Blythe against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin Blythe, left, and Melvin Spears carry
Iowa's Austin Blythe, left, and Melvin Spears carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 40-35 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Fullscreen
Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and center Austin Blythe
Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and center Austin Blythe (63) two of Iowa's four captains Saturday. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sport
Fullscreen
Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for
Buy Photo
Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for
Buy Photo
Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin Blythe celebrates the Hawkeyes' two-point
Iowa's Austin Blythe celebrates the Hawkeyes' two-point conversion during their game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe (63) congratulates
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe (63) congratulates tight end Ray Hamilton (82) after Hamilton's touchdown catch during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Bradley Leeb/AP
Fullscreen
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and guard Austin Blythe (63) before facing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Oct. 23, 2016. Mykal_McEldowney/Indy_Star
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis (98) signs a jersey for Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Austin Blythe (63) at the Colts Complex on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Mykal_McEldowney/Indy_Star
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Austin Blythe (63)
Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Austin Blythe (63) packs up his locker inside the Colts Complex on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Mykal_McEldowney/Indy_Star
Fullscreen
My friend Dan O’Rourke and I attended our first professional
My friend Dan O’Rourke and I attended our first professional football game Sunday, Oct. 9, in Indianapolis, Ind., courtesy of Williamsburg’s very own, Austin Blythe, a rookie member of the Colts. Above: Following Indianapolis’ 29-23 win over Chicago, Blythe waves to friend Cory Yearian and his family, also from Williamsburg, who were in attendance. Joe Petz/Journal Tribune
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2014; Tampa, Fl, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive
Jan 1, 2014; Tampa, Fl, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesman Austin Blythe (63) against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe during the 40
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe during the 40 yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. Gregory Payan, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe, left center,
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe, left center, blocks North Dakota State offensive lineman Joe Haeg during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at
Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin Blythe waits to snap the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin Blythe waits to snap the ball during the Hawkeyes’ game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. Blythe, a native of Williamsburg, was a key part of the Hawkeyes’ magificent 12-1 season this past fall, and will be playing in the Rose Bowl Friday, Jan. 1. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Austin Blythe poses with his father, Curt, wife Kiley,
Buy Photo
Austin Blythe poses with his father, Curt, wife Kiley, and mother, Mary, during pre-game festivities on seniors day Nov. 15 at the University of Iowa vs. Minnesota football game. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive line coach Brian Ferentz during their game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Austin Blythe
Austin Blythe File Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa offensive line, (70) Brett Van Sloten, left, (63) Austin Blythe, (53) James Ferentz, center, (60) Matt Tobin and (68) Brandon Scherff, right, pose for photos during the fall media day at the football practice facility in Iowa City.
University of Iowa offensive line, (70) Brett Van Sloten, left, (63) Austin Blythe, (53) James Ferentz, center, (60) Matt Tobin and (68) Brandon Scherff, right, pose for photos during the fall media day at the football practice facility in Iowa City. RODNEY WHITE/THE REGISTER
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Jack Campbell

    LB: 6-4, 210, Cedar Falls

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Campbell was the leading tackler in Iowa's Class 4A, with 123.5 — including 29 combined in the state semifinals (17.5) and finals (11.5). The preseason Iowa Eight selection and All-Iowa Elite player also had 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Dowling Catholic coach Tom Wilson compared this Iowa recruit to Hawkeyes great Aaron Kampman, so you can imagine the team is thrilled that it landed this commitment in late March.

    Sebastian Castro

    S: 6-1, 198, H.L. Richards (Oak Lawn, Illinois)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Iowa offered Castro at its junior day, when he was a sophomore. At the time, he held three other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and Syracuse. Indiana offered a couple months later. After a strong junior season, Castro picked up several more Group of Five offers, but he committed to the Hawkeyes in late April.

    Tyler Endres

    OL: 6-6, 310, Norwalk

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

    Quick facts: Committed all the way back in June 2017. A combination of strength, length and athleticism helped him succeed as the primary blocker for one of Class 3A's most potent passing attacks. A preseason Iowa Eight selection and 2018 All-Iowa Elite team member.

    Noah Fenske

    OL: 6-5, 275, New Hampton

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Fenske was the fourth pledge for Iowa's 2019 class back in March. He was named to the Register's Class 2A first team on offense this fall.

    Tyler Goodson

    RB: 5-10, 192, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Georgia)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Iowa earned the nod over wide interest from at least seven other Power Five offers. He's called an "all-purpose back," meaning his receiving ability is just as enticing as his rushing ability. But the bulk of his 2018 success came on the ground, where he ran for 1,121 yards and 25 touchdowns on just 159 carries (7.1 yards a pop).

    Jermari Harris

    CB: 6-2, 175, Montini Catholic (Lombard, Illinois)

    Rivals: 2 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Harris is the newest Hawkeye recruit. He announced his commitment on Monday following his weekend official visit to Iowa City. Iowa had been recruiting Harris since before the early signing period, and eventually extended an offer in late January. Harris, who projects as a potential slot cornerback such as Amani Hooker, finished his senior season with 72 tackles, eight interceptions, five pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

    Jalen Hunt

    DT: 6-3, 235, Belleville (Belleville, Michigan)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Hunt chose Iowa in late June over Michigan State and Missouri, and he held additional offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Boston College and Louisville, among others. He comes from the same high school as Iowa freshman safety Kaevon Merriweather.

    Desmond Hutson

    WR: 6-4, 190, Raytown High (Kansas City, Missouri)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: The position alone will undoubtedly have fans wondering whether this is the player who will solve the Hawkeyes' much-documented wideout woes, and he comes from the side of Missouri more traditionally seen as the source of the state's best football players. The measurables themselves from this May commit are something to be impressed by. From there, though, time and patience will tell.

    Jestin Jacobs

    LB: 6-3, 210, Northmont (Clayton, Ohio)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

    Quick facts: You know this story. Jacobs committed in May, and then Ohio State came calling, and the Hawkeyes have bent their "no visits elsewhere, dang it" policy for him. In the end, Jacobs stuck with the Hawkeyes and signed on Dec. 19.

    Yahweh Jeudy

    LB: 6-2, 210, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports: 3 stars

    Quick facts:Iowa flipped Jeudy, a long-time Kansas State recruit, right before the early signing period, offering him on Dec. 10. The 247Sports Composite gives Jeudy three stars. It ranks him the No. 1,722 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 123 linebacker.

    Jake Karchinski

    DE: 6-5, 245, West De Pere (De Pere, Wisconsin)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars 

    Quick facts: Iowa landed Karchinski's loyalty in late May. The versatile defender had offers from Syracuse and a few high-end FCS schools. The Hawkeyes' faith seems to have been rewarded by a solid senior football season, as Karchinski amassed 55 tackles (16 for loss) and 7.5 sacks this fall, according to the Wisconsin Sports Network.

    Photos: Former Iowa Hawkeyes All-American defensive end Adrian Clayborn
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    One of the most famous plays in the Kirk Ferentz era,
    One of the most famous plays in the Kirk Ferentz era, defensive end Adrian Clayborn blocks a punt by Penn State's Jeremy Boone in 2009. Clayborn would run back the punt for a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave Iowa an 11-10 lead. The final was Iowa 21, Penn State 10. Don McPeak, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    The last time Iowa played at night against Penn State,
    The last time Iowa played at night against Penn State, Adrian Clayborn blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in a 2009 win. Don McPeak, USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
    Fullscreen
    Karl Klug, right, is congratulated by teammate Adrian Clayborn after a sack in the second quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl.
    Buy Photo
    Karl Klug, right, is congratulated by teammate Adrian Clayborn after a sack in the second quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl. Rodney White/Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Tyler Sash and Adrian Clayborn celebrate after stopping Georgia Tech, in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Tyler Sash and Adrian Clayborn celebrate after stopping Georgia Tech, in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl. Rodney White/Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn and defensive lineman (46) Christian Ballard pose with teammates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn and defensive lineman (46) Christian Ballard pose with teammates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
    Fullscreen
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
    Fullscreen
    s0928iowafootball taken 09/27/08 Iowa City,IA. Photo
    Buy Photo
    s0928iowafootball taken 09/27/08 Iowa City,IA. Photo by Justin Hayworth -- s0928iowafootball34jh -- Iowa's Pat Angerer #43, Adrian Clayborn #94 and Bradley Fletcher #29 try to block the kick of Northwestern's Phil Brunner #86 in the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. JUSTIN HAYWORTH/Des Moines Register Justin Hayworth/Des Moines Register, Photo by Justin Hayworth
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Adrian Clayborn #94 of the New England Patriots celebrates after sacking Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers (not pictured) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Adrian Clayborn #94 of the New England Patriots celebrates after sacking Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers (not pictured) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) chases down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) chases down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game as New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) rushes him Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game as New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) rushes him Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Derek Anderson #3 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked by Adrian Clayborn #94 and John Simon #55 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 25-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Derek Anderson #3 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked by Adrian Clayborn #94 and John Simon #55 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 25-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) after throwing the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) after throwing the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount
    Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    FILE-This Nov. 12, 2017, file photo shows Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. Since turning in one of the greatest pass-rushing performances in NFL history, Clayborn has doled out Thanksgiving meals to the needy, shaken hands with Jay-Z _ and gotten the brush-off from his dogs. Turns out, Ace and King were none too impressed with those six sacks. When he jumped on the floor to play with them, they ignored their owner and started jostling with each other. "My dogs don’t like me very much,” Clayborn joked Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
    FILE-This Nov. 12, 2017, file photo shows Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. Since turning in one of the greatest pass-rushing performances in NFL history, Clayborn has doled out Thanksgiving meals to the needy, shaken hands with Jay-Z _ and gotten the brush-off from his dogs. Turns out, Ace and King were none too impressed with those six sacks. When he jumped on the floor to play with them, they ignored their owner and started jostling with each other. "My dogs don’t like me very much,” Clayborn joked Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Ray Border's daughter, Shelva, and her mother, Karen
    Ray Border's daughter, Shelva, and her mother, Karen Gac Border, stand with Adrian Clayborn, defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, during a team practice on Nov. 11. Clayborn honored Ray with a Navy insignia and Ray's initials on his helmet during the game Nov. 12. Falcons Staff Photographer
    Fullscreen
    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn reacts to sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn reacts to sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end and former University of Iowa player Adrian Clayborn, left, and Kid Captain Maddox Smith are honored on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. "The Wave" at Iowa home games, where fans salute children from the nearby hospital battling cancer and their families, has become college football's neatest new tradition. But it has its roots in the Hawkeyes' "Kid Captain" program, which has helped highlight kids fighting various ailments for years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end and former University of Iowa player Adrian Clayborn, left, and Kid Captain Maddox Smith are honored on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. "The Wave" at Iowa home games, where fans salute children from the nearby hospital battling cancer and their families, has become college football's neatest new tradition. But it has its roots in the Hawkeyes' "Kid Captain" program, which has helped highlight kids fighting various ailments for years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    2011: #20 pick Adrian Clayborn
    2011: #20 pick Adrian Clayborn Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Georgia Tech quarterback Josh Nesbitt is gang tacked
    Georgia Tech quarterback Josh Nesbitt is gang tacked by Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer, top, defensive tackle Broderick Binns, linebacker A.J. Edds and defensive tackle Adrian Clayborn in the first quarter Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Rodney White, DMREG
    Fullscreen
    Adrian Clayborn, a defensive end, has joined the Atlanta
    Adrian Clayborn, a defensive end, has joined the Atlanta Falcons, who host the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 22. Elaine Thompson, AP
    Fullscreen
    Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a huge
    Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a huge part of Iowa's stellar 2009 defense. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    It was announced on Wednesday that defensive end Adrian Clayborn has become the 16th Iowa Hawkeye to be honored as a Playboy magazine preseason all-American.
    It was announced on Wednesday that defensive end Adrian Clayborn has become the 16th Iowa Hawkeye to be honored as a Playboy magazine preseason all-American. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Honorary captain Dan Gable takes the field with Iowa team captains Brett Greenwood, Ricky Stanzi, Karl Klug and Adrian Clayborn, for the coin toss, before the Ohio State game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Honorary captain Dan Gable takes the field with Iowa team captains Brett Greenwood, Ricky Stanzi, Karl Klug and Adrian Clayborn, for the coin toss, before the Ohio State game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate a defensive stop in the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. s1024iowafb taken 10/23/10 Iowa City,IA. Photo by Justin Hayworth -- s1024iowafb1jh -- REGISTER PHOTO BY JUSTIN HAYWORTH
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate a defensive stop in the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. s1024iowafb taken 10/23/10 Iowa City,IA. Photo by Justin Hayworth -- s1024iowafb1jh -- REGISTER PHOTO BY JUSTIN HAYWORTH Justin Hayworth/The Register Photo by Justin Hayworth
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard put pressure on Iowa State wuaterback Austen Arnaud, in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst)
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard put pressure on Iowa State wuaterback Austen Arnaud, in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst) Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the endzone with teammate Christian Ballard after running back his blocked punt in the fourth quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa.
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the endzone with teammate Christian Ballard after running back his blocked punt in the fourth quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
    Fullscreen
    (left to right) Broderick Binns, Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate after Iowa forced a Penn State safety, in the second quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa.
    (left to right) Broderick Binns, Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate after Iowa forced a Penn State safety, in the second quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
    Fullscreen
    University of Iowa defensive linemen Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard pose for a photograph during Iowa Media Day at the UI football practice field in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 7, 2009.
    University of Iowa defensive linemen Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard pose for a photograph during Iowa Media Day at the UI football practice field in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 7, 2009. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
    Fullscreen
    siowamediada09 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - Friday August 7, 2009 -- University of Iowa football media day at Kinnick Stadium and practice fields. Iowa defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard, right, pose for photos Friday afternoon at Iowa's annual football media day.
    siowamediada09 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - Friday August 7, 2009 -- University of Iowa football media day at Kinnick Stadium and practice fields. Iowa defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard, right, pose for photos Friday afternoon at Iowa's annual football media day. Rodney White/The Des Moines Regi Rodney White/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's defensive ends Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn (94) sit in the stands after the team photo at Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's defensive ends Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn (94) sit in the stands after the team photo at Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
    Fullscreen
    S IA MICH ST - Saturday Oct. 30, 2010 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - University of Iowa versus Michigan State University at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City - Halftime score of Iowa 30 - Michigan State 0 -- Michigan State running back Larry Caper, bottom, fumbles the ball after a hit by Iowa defensive tackle Christian Ballard(not shown) and Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn pursues, top, in the second quarter. MSU recovered the fumble.
    S IA MICH ST - Saturday Oct. 30, 2010 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - University of Iowa versus Michigan State University at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City - Halftime score of Iowa 30 - Michigan State 0 -- Michigan State running back Larry Caper, bottom, fumbles the ball after a hit by Iowa defensive tackle Christian Ballard(not shown) and Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn pursues, top, in the second quarter. MSU recovered the fumble. Rodney White Rodney White/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn (94) is congratulated by teammate Christian Ballard (46) after a stop, in the third quarter, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, OH.
    Iowa's Adrian Clayborn (94) is congratulated by teammate Christian Ballard (46) after a stop, in the third quarter, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, OH. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn pursue MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer, as he runs for first down on third down and nine in second quarter.
    Iowa's Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn pursue MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer, as he runs for first down on third down and nine in second quarter. HARRY BAUMERT/THE REGISTER
    Fullscreen
    Photo by Harry Baumert. Shot 8/4/08. Iowa City, Ia. - s0805iowafootball.20hb - Christian Ballard, left Lance Tillison and Adrian Clayborn will help the Hawkeye defense.
    Photo by Harry Baumert. Shot 8/4/08. Iowa City, Ia. - s0805iowafootball.20hb - Christian Ballard, left Lance Tillison and Adrian Clayborn will help the Hawkeye defense. HARRY BAUMERT/DES MOINES REGISTE
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Sam LaPorta

      TE: 6-4, 225, Highland (Highland, Illinois)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Late commitment who picked Iowa on the eve of the early signing period. He gave Iowa its third tight recruit from the state of Illinois in this class. He chose Hawkeyes over Bowling Green. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 766 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 34 tight end. 

      Logan Lee

      TE: 6-5, 239, Orion (Orion, Illinois)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Lee is among the heirs apparent at tight end. He rebuffed offers from throughout the Big Ten, including Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. Has remained firm despite committing the same day as Endres back in the summer of 2017.

      Daraun McKinney

      CB: 5-11, 185, River Rouge (River Rouge, Michigan)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: The Hawkeyes flipped him from Northern Illinois, where he'd been committed since last June. Iowa offered McKinney during its pre-early signing day wave of recruitment. McKinney, who is also a return specialist, is classified under the athlete category by some services.

      Josiah Miamen

      TE: 6-4, 225, Dunlap (Dunlap, Illinois)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Miamen committed to Iowa in late September over Wisconsin. He, Lee and LaPorta form quite an intriguing trio of tight ends, each with their own unique skill set.

      Ezra Miller

      OL: 6-7, 317, Ridge View (Holstein)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

      Quick facts: Miller was the first commitment of the 2019 class (back on April 22, 2017). He's shaping up to be among the most influential. Another All-Iowa Elite selection and preseason Iowa Eight member, Miller was responsible for blocking multiple players for a team that racked up 2,000 rushing yards.

      Alex Padilla

      QB: 6-1, 190, Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colorado)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts:The fundamentals are strong with this mid-June commit. Georgia offered and tried to get involved in October, but he stuck with the Hawkeyes.

      Chris Reames

      DE: 6-7, 220, Van Meter

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Reames committed to Iowa on Oct. 31. He had offers from Army, Air Force and Illinois State, among others. A late bloomer on recruiting boards, Reames amassed 42 tackles as a senior (21 solo) for the Bulldogs, with 11 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE