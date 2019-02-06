CLOSE Iowa center Luka Garza had an unusual childhood. Listen to how he spent his time, and how it's helped him become a great scorer: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

The Hawkeyes have added another 2019 defensive line recruit.

Taajhir McCall, a three-star defensive end out of Florida, committed to Iowa on Wednesday. He picked the Hawkeyes over Army and Navy.

Taajhir McCall (Photo: John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com)

With Iowa's losses on the defensive line this offseason, coaches wanted to secure at least one more defensive lineman on this second signing day. They ramped up their recruitment of McCall recently and hosted him for an official visit last weekend. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete logged 88 tackles, 11 sacks, four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries in his senior season at Pine Forest in Pensacola.

The 247Sports Composite ranks McCall the No. 2,217 prospect in 2019, and it views him as the No. 308 prospect in the class from Florida.

McCall is Iowa's 22nd known 2019 recruit, joining Chicago three-star cornerback Jermari Harris as the two new signing day editions. McCall is Iowa's fourth defensive end in the class, joining Jalen Hunt, Chris Reames and Jake Karchinski.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.