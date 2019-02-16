CLOSE Iowa athletics director Gary Barta spoke with reporters after being named to the College Football Playoff committee. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa has added an experienced recruit at a position of need.

Zach VanValkenburg, a graduate transfer out of Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan, announced he was committing to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Saturday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is versatile enough to play defensive end or defensive tackle, although he played a lot on the edge at Hillsdale.

During his redshirt sophomore year last season, VanValkenburg amassed 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference defensive lineman of the year.

A product of Zeeland West in Hudsonville, Michigan, VanValkenburg had 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble two years ago as a redshirt freshman.

The Hawkeyes have lost more pieces than expected on the defensive line this offseason due to transfers and Anthony Nelson entering the NFL Draft. After landing another incoming freshman defensive end on Signing Day in Florida three-star Taajhir McCall, the program was still looking to add experienced pieces from the transfer market.

It got one on Saturday.