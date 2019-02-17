CLOSE Iowa coach Fran McCaffery details what had to happen for last-second shot to work against Rutgers. He even tells you what the play is called. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa has added a third in-state recruit to its 2020 football class.

Cedar Rapids Xavier linebacker Ethan Hurkett, the Register's No. 8 in-state 2020 prospect, committed to the Hawkeyes this weekend, his strength coach, JC Moreau, announced via Twitter and later confirmed to the Register.

Buy Photo Epworth, Western Dubuque's Calvin Harris (4) escapes the tackle of Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Ethan Hurkett (49) during their class 3A state championship football game on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Western Dubuque takes a 20-17 lead into halftime. (Photo11: Brian Powers/The Register)

"My parents and I just felt like Iowa is the right fit for me," Hurkett told the Register. "Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and Coach (Reese) Morgan and the whole staff are just down to earth guys. I feel comfortable at Iowa and I believe they have something special going on in Iowa City."

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder entered the offseason reporting interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame and several FCS programs, including South Dakota. Iowa was his first and only offer, Moreau said.

Hurkett likely projects as a middle linebacker, but he could play defensive end, too. He said Iowa coaches aren't sure which position he'll play yet.

As a junior, Hurkett amassed 64 tackles, 10 solo tackles for loss and two solo sacks during the Saints' undefeated, Class 3A title run. He was named one of three linebackers on the Register's All-Iowa 3A team.

Hurkett joins Dowling Catholic running back Gavin Williams and Lewis Central defensive tackle Logan Jones as the Hawkeyes' in-state haul for 2020. He is Iowa's sixth recruit in the class, overall.

Hurkett is high school teammates with offensive lineman Josh Volk, who is a 2020 priority for Iowa and Iowa State.

Matthew Bain covers college football and basketball recruiting for the Des Moines Register. He also helps out with Iowa and Iowa State football and basketball coverage for HawkCentral and Cyclone Insider. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.