Iowa football has added a major in-state recruit to its 2020 class.

Cedar Rapids Xavier offensive lineman Josh Volk committed to the Hawkeyes on Friday night. He announced his decision via Twitter. He was also considering Iowa State and held an offer from Nebraska.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound recruit helped pave the way for Xavier's 2,926 rushing yards en route to a 13-0 record and Class 3A state title. Volk tore his ACL in the championship game and is in the midst of his rehab.

Cedar Rapids Xavier offensive lineman Josh Volk (73) blocks during a varsity football practice on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Saints Field in Cedar Rapids.

Volk, a consensus three-star recruit, is currently the Register's No. 2 in-state 2020 prospect. 247Sports ranks him No. 3 in the state. Rivals has him No. 3 in Iowa and No. 26 among 2020 offensive guards.

Volk is Iowa's seventh recruit in the 2020 class. He joins fellow in-state products in Xavier linebacker Ethan Hurkett, Lewis Central defensive lineman Logan Jones and Dowling Catholic running back Gavin Williams.

After much consideration I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa! I would like to thank the Iowa football staff, my parents for their love & support, JC Moreau for his assistance during this process, & my coaches & teammates, especially Coach Schulte🐤 pic.twitter.com/dzAc4IlQuV — Josh Volk (@Josh__Volk) March 9, 2019

