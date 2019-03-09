CLOSE Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer on the temperament of struggling team, the defense against Wisconsin, and the lack of free throws. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa football landed another 2020 offensive lineman recruit on Friday.

Tyler Elsbury, a three-star prospect out of Byron, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter. It came only moments after Iowa landed a commitment from in-state offensive lineman target Josh Volk.

I am now announcing my commitment to The University of Iowa!! I would like to thank everyone for all the support throughout this process! I would also like to thank all of the other university’s for there support over the last year. It just feels like home. 🐤🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/IIdOk48fpg — Tyler Elsbury (@ElsburyTyler) March 9, 2019

Elsbury, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and almost 300 pounds, also held offers from Illinois, Purdue and Northern Illinois. 247Sports gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 892 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Rivals also gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 13 junior prospect in Illinois.

With Elbury's commitment, the Hawkeyes now have two offensive linemen recruits and eight overall recruits in their 2020 class.