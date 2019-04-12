CLOSE Keith Duncan, a red-shirt junior, is going through his fourth kicking competition at Iowa. He won the job as a true freshman, but hasn't played since. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa has added a significant piece to its 2020 recruiting class.

Elijah Yelverton, a three-star tight end out of Dallas, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Friday. The Bishop Dunne product picked Iowa over LSU, Penn State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder the No. 539 overall prospect and the No. 15 tight end in the class. Rivals pegs him as 2020's No. 11 tight end.

Buy Photo Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

The Hawkeyes beat out tough competition in Yelverton's final five, but the athletic tight end also held 31 other offers.

"Tight End U," Yelverton called Iowa in his commitment tweet.

Yelverton becomes Iowa's ninth known recruit in the 2020 class, joining three-star quarterback Deuce Hogan as future Hawkeyes from Texas.

It's still early, but with Yelverton's commitment, 247Sports now ranks Iowa's 2020 class No. 8 in the country.

