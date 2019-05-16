CLOSE Iowa tight end Drew Cook, a converted quarterback and former Regina High School star, is hoping to make an impact in his fifth year with the program. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Well, that was quick.

One day after receiving his Iowa offer, Illinois running back Leshon Williams announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Thursday.

"Is it really a surprise," Williams wrote in the tweet.

Williams is a sturdy, 5-foot-10 bruiser of a back out of Harold L. Richards High in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He also held offers from Kansas State, Cincinnati, Northern Illinois and Ball State, among others.

247Sports gives Williams three stars and ranks him the No. 68 running back in 2020. Rivals also gives him three stars.

Williams becomes Iowa's 10th known recruit in the 2020 class. He is also the second running back, joining Dowling Catholic's Gavin Williams.

