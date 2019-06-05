CLOSE Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is interviewed following the final spring practice of his college career, April 26. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

One of the bigger recruiting targets in recent Iowa football history is back on the market.

Former Iowa City West standout Oliver Martin, a four-star receiver in the 2017 class who committed to Michigan, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Register on Wednesday.

Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

A 6-foot-1 athlete with excellent hands and precise routes, Martin picked the Wolverines over a wide range of powerhouse suitors, including Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA, Michigan State and Auburn. Iowa was also involved.

Martin redshirted his freshman year in Ann Arbor. As a redshirt freshman last season, he played in seven games and caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

A QUIET STAR: Inside Oliver Martin's hectic, under-the-microscope recruitment

The transfer is somewhat surprising, considering Michigan offensive coordinator Jeff Gattis recently tweeted a photo of all the receivers, including Martin, at a team meal. However, one could say the transfer also is not surprising, as this wasn't the first time rumors had swirled that Martin might be on his way out of Ann Arbor.

Naturally, people have connected Martin to the Hawkeyes, who play their home games about 10 minutes from the Martin family's house. Sources close to the situation have indicated Iowa is a possible destination for Martin.

Iowa would surely take a receiver talent like Martin if he wanted to come. Due to NCAA transfer rules, he would have to sit out his first season at a new school.

Matthew Bain