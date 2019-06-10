CLOSE

Oliver Martin, a former four-star receiver who was one of Iowa's biggest recruiting targets in the 2017 class, is transferring from Michigan to Iowa, according to HawkeyeNation.com's Rob Howe.

The Register has not yet independently verified the report, but all signs have been pointing to this resolution. (Update: The Register confirmed that with more up-to-the-minute details later Monday.)

A 6-foot-1 athlete with sticky hands and precise routes, Martin entered the NCAA transfer portal June 5,  after catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown during his redshirt freshman season in Ann Arbor.

Martin had long been tied to Iowa as rumors that he might leave Michigan swirled. The Hawkeyes play their home games about 10 minutes from the Martin family's house. He has several close friends at Iowa, including Connor McCaffery and baseball player Izaya Fullard. 

The Des Moines Register's All-Iowa football player of the year as a senior, Martin originally picked Michigan over a wide range of powerhouse suitors, including Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA, Michigan State and Auburn. Iowa was also involved.

    Martin will likely have to sit out his first season due to NCAA transfer rules, although he could apply for a waiver to be immediately eligible. He is a big-time addition for a program with a well-documented dearth of production at receiver.

    He would be at minimum a great addition to Iowa's 2020 recruiting class, which is shaping up to be one of the Hawkeyes' best groups of incoming talent in recent years.

    Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

