Iowa continues to have success on the recruiting trail this summer.

Connor Colby, a national-level 2021 offensive lineman out of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Friday evening.

“I’ve been going around seeing all these colleges and nothing has compared to Iowa,” Colby told the Register shortly after committing. “It’s felt like home since the first time I’ve stepped on campus.”

Colby, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, is a consensus four-star prospect. He held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, among others.

He would have reeled in more high-profile offers had he kept his recruitment open.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Colby said on why he committed this soon. “It’s the best choice for me and I couldn’t wait any longer.”