Iowa's big recruiting weekend has yielded its first commitment.

A.J. Lawson, a three-star defensive back out of Decatur, Illinois, announced his commitment to Iowa on Saturday via Twitter. He was one of many prospects visiting Iowa City this weekend.

He is Iowa's fifth 2020 recruit since June 12.

Lawson, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, held other offers from Northern Illinois, Minnesota and Wyoming, among others. The Hawkeyes offered in early May.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker watches his players prepare Friday for the Outback Bowl matchup with Mississippi State. (Photo: Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com)

Lawson becomes Iowa's 15th known recruit in the 2020 class and the seventh on defense. According to the 247Sports Composite, Iowa's current group of 2020 recruits ranks as the 21st-best in the country.

