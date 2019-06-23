CLOSE Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is in a big-time program now and that means big-time goals for himself and his position. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa football has landed its fourth commitment during a busy recruiting weekend.

Lukas Van Ness, a three-star defensive end out of Barrington, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Sunday, after wrapping up his official visit to Iowa City.

Van Ness, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, also held offers from Illinois, Minnesota and Kansas, among others. 247Sports gives him three stars and ranks him No. 55 among strong-side defensive ends in the 2020 class.

Illinois defensive end Lukas Van Ness poses during his visit to Iowa. (Photo: Twitter photo)

He becomes Iowa's 18th known recruit in 2020, and he's the fourth 2020 addition Iowa has landed over the past two days, alongside Illinois defensive back A.J. Lawson, Michigan defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes and Indianapolis linebacker Jay Higgins.

Since June 12, the Hawkeyes have landed eight 2020 commitments.