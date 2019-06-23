CLOSE Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa also explains his "stacked" Hawkeye Championship team in Iowa's offseason program. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa has added two more defensive recruits during its big recruiting weekend.

Brenden Deasfernandes, a two-star defensive back out of Belleville, Michigan, and Jay Higgins, a two-star linebacker out of Indianapolis, announced their commitments to Iowa on Sunday via Twitter. They were two of many prospects on campus this weekend.

Jay Higgins made 20 tackles in Brebeuf Jesuit's sectional win last week. (Photo: Robert Scheer/IndyStar)

Deasfernandes (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) picked up his Iowa offer on Sunday. He held other offers from Southeast Missouri State, Davenport and Northwood. Iowa offered Higgins (6-2, 215) on June 8, and he held others offers from Air Force, Ball State, Toledo, Tulane, Miami of Ohio and Bowling Green, among others.

The pair becomes Iowa's 16th and 17th known recruits in the 2020 class.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.