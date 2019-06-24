CLOSE Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs goes against A.J. Epenesa in practice, and both of them benefit. Hear him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa football's big recruiting weekend has now yielded a fifth 2020 commitment.

Reggie Bracy, a three-star safety out of Mobile, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Monday. Bracy officially visited Iowa City over the weekend. He also officially visited Indiana in June, and he held other offers from Troy, South Alabama and Air Force, among others.

247Sports ranks Bracy, who checks in at 6 feet and 190 pounds, the No. 740 overall prospect in 2020 and the No. 48 safety in the class.

Buy Photo Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Bracy is the latest Southern recruiting success for Iowa, which has established a good footprint in Georgia and Alabama since Derrick Foster joined the coaching staff in January 2018.

Steve Mask, Bracy's high school coach at St. Paul's Episcopal, got to know Foster well while he was still coaching at Samford. He was vocal about his support for Foster at Iowa at the time of his hire.

"He’s very well-respected from our end," Mask told the Register last April. "The thing I’m impressed with about Derrick is that he comes in and doesn't put on any airs. He’s just his same self. He does it the way it’s supposed to be done."

Bracy becomes Iowa's 19th known recruit in the 2020 class.

No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

More Iowa recruiting: Three-star Illinois defensive back A.J. Lawson commits to Iowa | Iowa football lands two more 2020 recruits on defense | Illinois three-star DE Lukas Van Ness commits to Iowa

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.