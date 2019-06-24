CLOSE Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been challenged by his position coach to be more aggressive on the field. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa football has added yet another 2020 recruit after a successful recruiting weekend.

Aaron Witt, a three-star defensive end out of Winona, Minnesota, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Monday. He just wrapped up an official visit to Iowa City. He officially visited Iowa State last weekend.

Buy Photo Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to campers after wrapping up a spring camp on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Johnston. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

Originally a Minnesota recruit, Witt re-opened his recruitment in May and Iowa and Iowa State separated themselves as the main contenders.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Witt (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) at No. 687 overall in 2020 and No. 35 among the class' strong-side defensive ends.

Witt becomes Iowa's 20th known 2020 recruit and its sixth since Saturday. According to 247Sports, he is the Hawkeyes' fifth defensive end recruit in the class, although Lewis Central product Logan Jones can also play defensive tackle.