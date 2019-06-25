CLOSE

After a rush of 2020 commitments, Iowa football is now getting started on its 2022 class.

Aaron Graves, an in-state defensive end out of Southeast Valley in Gowrie, committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. His AAU basketball club, the Iowa Barnstormers, sent out a tweet congratulating Graves after Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes posted that Iowa had landed its first 2022 recruit.

Congrats, Aaron. Hawkeyes got a good one‼️ https://t.co/T3vWNeWUqc — Iowa Barnstormers (@IA_Barnstormers) June 25, 2019

Graves, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, recorded 52.5 tackles, 15 solo tackles for loss and 11 solo sacks as a freshman on varsity for Class 2A Southeast Valley. He is the Hawkeyes' first 2022 recruit.