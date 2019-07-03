CLOSE Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland says, "I'm a true believer that players are a refection of their coach." Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa football has added its 21st recruit in the 2020 class.

Diante Vines, a three-star receiver out of Watertown, Connecticut, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Wednesday. He was also considering Syracuse, Boston College and Army.

The Hawkeyes offered Vines, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, in late May and hosted him for an official visit in late June.

247Sports gives Vines three stars and ranks him the No. 232 receiver in the class.

Vines is Iowa's second receiver recruit in 2020, joining three-star Florida receiver Quavon Matthews.