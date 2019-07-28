CLOSE At Big Ten Media Days, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz fielded a lot of questions about his phenom defensive end. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Iowa football has added another in-state recruit to its 2021 class.

Jaden Harrell, a three-star linebacker out of Urbandale, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter on Sunday. He also held an offer from Nebraska.

As a sophomore last season, Harrell led Urbandale with 67.5 tackles and eight solo tackles for loss. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder added two solo sacks, too.

"I could not see myself anywhere else," Harrell told the Register shortly after committing.

Harrell becomes the Hawkeyes' third known 2021 recruit, joining four-star in-state offensive lineman Connor Colby and three-star Illinois offensive lineman Gennings Dunker. Iowa is recruiting several other in-state 2021 targets, including three-star Ankeny receiver Brody Brecht, four-star Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers, three-star West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie, three-star Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle and three-star Roland-Story athlete Zach Twedt, who is currently committed to Iowa State.

