This was a good weekend for Iowa football recruiting.

Two major 2021 Hawkeye targets — in-state defensive lineman Griffin Liddle and Minnesota linebacker Justice Sullivan — committed to Iowa on Sunday.

Liddle, the son of former Iowa wrestler Josh Liddle and a three-star, top-400 junior prospect, also held offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Army and Nebraska. Sullivan, a four-star, top-250 junior prospect, also held offers from Minnesota and Nebraska.

The two new recruits now gives Iowa five verbal 2021 pledges, alongside in-state four-star offensive lineman Connor Colby, in-state three-star linebacker Jaden Harrell and three-star Illinois offensive lineman Gennings Dunker.

Buy Photo Bettendorf defensive lineman Griffin Liddle (70) looks to the sideline during a Class 4A varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Trojan Field in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

According to the 247Sports Composite, Iowa's 2021 class so far ranks No. 7 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

