CLOSE West Branch 2021 three-star defensive end Jeff Bowie is often too powerful for small-school competition. Des Moines Register

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to load up their 2021 recruiting class.

This time it's another top-tier addition from their own state as West Branch three-star defensive end Jeff Bowie announced his commitment to Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder also held offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kansas State.

"I really just decided nowhere else has been able to show me a better culture or (more) reliable coaching staff," Bowie told the Register shortly after announcing his commitment Saturday, "and Iowa develops better than any other program."

Buy Photo West Branch's Jeff Bowie (62) runs to the sideline during a Class 1A varsity football quarterfinal playoff game, Friday, Nov., 8, 2019, at the Little Rose Bowl in West Branch, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Bowie landed on the Register's All-Iowa Class 1A team this year with 44 tackles, 15 solo tackles for loss, six solo sacks and a 93-yard fumble recovery touchdown.

Known as a tireless worker in the weight room, Bowie's recruitment started to take shape last April, when Northern Illinois saw the potential from his five-sack sophomore year to offer. Iowa State, Nebraska and Minnesota became his first Power Five offers later that month, and Iowa joined the party last June.

Bowie becomes Iowa's seventh known recruit in the 2021 class, and the fifth from Iowa, joining Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle, Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive lineman Connor Colby, Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt and Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell.

It's still very early in the process, but the Hawkeyes' 2021 class currently ranks No. 7 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

