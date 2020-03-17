CLOSE Cooper DeJean leads OABCIG to first state championship in program history. The Falcons beat Waukon, 37-12, in Friday's Class 2A title game. Des Moines Register

Iowa football has added an eighth recruit to its 2021 class and its sixth from within the state.

Cooper DeJean, a three-star athlete out of OABIG High School in Ida Grove, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday via Twitter. The Register's No. 14 in-state 2021 prospect, DeJean also held offers from Illinois State, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, plus interest from Iowa State.

"The culture that they have there and their coaching staff has been around a long time," DeJean told the Register of why Iowa was his best fit. "It’s been on my mind for a little while. I've been thinking about what the best choice for me would be, and Iowa was it."

DeJean, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, piled up 4,838 combined rushing and passing yards as OABCIG's quarterback this fall — the most in the state by nearly 800 yards. He led OABCIG to an undefeated, 13-0 season and the Class 2A state title. He is one of three finalists for the Register's 2019 All-Iowa football player of the year.

Buy Photo OABCIG's Cooper Dejean (1) runs over Waukon's Tyler Block (23) during their Class 2A state football championship game at the UNI Dome on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Cedar Falls. OABCIG takes a 17-6 lead over Waukon into halftime. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

He also plays defensive back, where he's projected to play as a Hawkeye. He amassed 34 tackles and five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, this season.

DeJean joins Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive lineman Connor Colby, Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle, West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie, Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell and Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt as Iowa's six in-state verbal pledges for its 2021 class.

By the Register's rankings, that means Iowa has now landed the No. 3 (Colby), No. 5 (Liddle), No. 7 (Bowie), No. 9 (Harrell), No. 13 (Twedt) and No. 14 (DeJean) prospects in the state.

