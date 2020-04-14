CLOSE This is part of Kirk Ferentz's opening statement from his signing-day press conference on Feb. 5. Hawk Central

Iowa football has added a ninth recruit in its 2021 class.

Jordan Oladokun, a three-star cornerback out of Tampa, Florida, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Instagram Live on Tuesday. His other finalists were Maryland, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

The 247Sports Composite gives Oladokun three stars and ranks him the No. 61 cornerback in 2021. Rivals also gives him three stars and ranks him the No. 41 cornerback in the class.

Jordan Oladokun (6) gets past the Gators defense to score a touchdown and tie the score at 7-7 during the Gaither vs Escambia playoff football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Photo: Gregg Pachkowski/gregg@pnj.com)

Checking in at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Oladokun is a product of Gaither High in Tampa. He plays both receiver and cornerback in high school.

He unofficially visited Iowa back in June. His most recent visit was to Maryland on March 7, just before the coronavirus pandemic most shut down recruiting visits.

Oladokun is Iowa's ninth 2021 recruit and its first from outside the Midwest. His commitment continues the Hawkeyes' recent string of success in the Tampa area, joining 2020 receiver Quavon Matthews, 2019 defensive back Dane Belton and 2018 receiver Calvin Lockett as recent additions from the area.

